Best quotes from Tom Izzo’s press conference previewing Baylor vs. Michigan State basketball

It’s been a rocky start to the season for Michigan State basketball, to say the least. The Spartans are off to, I think it’s fair to say, one of the more disappointing starts to a season in Tom Izzo’s career at MSU.

After starting the season ranked No. 4 in the country, the Spartans are now 4-5 and on a collision course with No. 9 ranked, undefeated Baylor at Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit.

Before the game, Tom Izzo spoke to the media on Thursday to give some insight into his team and the match-up that awaits them. You can see the best quotes from that press conference below.

Tom Izzo on Baylor

MSU coach Tom Izzo says Baylor is one of the best teams his team has faced so far. Not happy with the start to Big Ten play, he says obviously, but says the Spartans have been shooting the ball better. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 14, 2023

Izzo: 'I'm not panicking'

Izzo says "I'm not panicking, because there are some good things that we've done." Points to improving shooting, keeping turnovers low. Missed FTs has led to some of the rebounding disparity. "We're looking at the things we can control." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 14, 2023

Izzo on Xavier Booker

Izzo also added that Booker's attitude has been great. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 14, 2023

Izzo on Draymond Green suspension

Izzo says he reached out to Draymond Green and hopes to talk to him today but still hasn't seen the incident. Talked to him for 30 mins last week. "Everything was headed in the right direction. I don't know what happened." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 14, 2023

Izzo on defensive struggles recently

Izzo says with emphasis on improving offense has led to a downturn in defense the past few games. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 14, 2023

Izzo on the roster

Izzo on his roster: “I have what I have and what I have is good enough to be damn good.” — Graham Couch (@Graham_Couch) December 14, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire