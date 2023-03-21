Best quotes from Tom Izzo at pre-Sweet Sixteen press conference

Michigan State basketball is still dancing, and heading towards a match-up with the red-hot Kansas State Wildcats on Thursday after managing to knock off Marquette on Sunday.

Before the game, Tom Izzo spoke to the media on Tuesday to discuss his team, the tournament, and their upcoming opponent.

You can find the best quotes from that press conference below.

On Iowa loss helping Marquette win

MSU coach Tom Izzo says "there's been a buzz" since making Sweet 16. "You wonder why March is my favorite time of the year." Says Iowa loss helped the Spartans focus in final 2 minutes Sunday against Marquette. "The only way that happens is when you go through some adversity." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 21, 2023

Izzo sees growth in his squad

Izzo: "I think we've grown a lot." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 21, 2023

On Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang

Izzo says Kansas State coach Jerome Tang "has done an unbelievable job there." Points to Johnson and Nowell as being dynamic players for the Wildcats. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 21, 2023

Izzo on MSG

Izzo adds its less about the sightlines and playing in the arena and more about already having experienced "the aura" of walking through MSG and knowing what it's like there for his players. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 21, 2023

Izzo on expectations

Izzo on making a 15th Sweet 16: "It is a level of expectation here. Not fair to those players, because each team is its own team. But it is an expectation, just like winning the weekend." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 21, 2023

Izzo on pressure

Izzo: "Do I feel pressure? I feel pressure every day. As they say, pressure is a privilege. I mean, if we weren't playing, I'd have no pressure on me." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 21, 2023

Izzo on his coaching style

Izzo: "I'm looking forward to try to get them someplace that maybe a lot of them question whether they could get to. That's what leadership and coaching is all about. At the other side, they're taking me there too. I'm not the dictator. I'm not. I don't go nowhere without them." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 21, 2023

