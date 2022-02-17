Best quotes from Tom Izzo’s midweek press conference

Tom Izzo took the podium on Thursday afternoon, in a highly anticipated press conference following the disappointing loss to Penn State two days prior.

The Spartans blew a 14 point second-half lead, and ultimately fell on the road to the Nittany Lions, 62-58. A couple of days have passed, and Izzo has had time to watch film and reflect on the game, dissecting what went wrong.

Aside from the Penn State loss, the Spartans have a huge clash with Illinois this Saturday. If MSU has any hope of winning a Big Ten championship, they must knock off the Fighting Illini on Saturday.

Check out the best quotes Tom Izzo had during his midweek press conference:

Tom Izzo at the podium, says the PSU loss was one of the more disappointing losses he's had at MSU. "I did not like the way we competed, I did not like the toughness, and I did not like the mental fortitude." Spartans are working on it, he says, because he has "great guys." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 17, 2022

Tom Izzo said AJ Hoggard “should be OK” after hurting his ankle late vs. Penn State — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) February 17, 2022

Izzo: "We are making progress. We just can't sustain it. And that's what the end of the year is gonna be for." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 17, 2022

Izzo says the players are remaining focused and attentive on the task ahead, just 1 game back of four teams above them in the Big Ten standings. "We're sitting there knocking on the door. And that's where we want to be." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 17, 2022

1

1