Best quotes from Tom Izzo after Michigan State basketball escaped Maryland

The Michigan State Spartans have survived and will advance in the Big Ten Tournament. MSU won their second-round game of the Big Ten Tournament against the Maryland Terrapins, 76-72.

The game script was far too familiar to both Michigan State and Maryland fans. The Spartans led by 20 at one point in the second half, but saw its lead slowly dwindle.

The Spartans turned the ball over 7 times in the final two minutes to give Maryland every opportunity to steal one from the Spartans. The Spartans would eventually hold on and escape yet another Maryland comeback attempt.

Check out what Tom Izzo had to say in his post-game press conference:

Tom Izzo said he told MSU with 13 minutes left about how many teams have come back in the Big Ten tournament already. "I guess I shouldn't have said that." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 11, 2022

Izzo: "I'll go home and beat the hell out of myself, look at the film and figure out a way to get better." — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) March 11, 2022

Izzo: I should take some of the blame (for the finish) because the press offense looked just ridiculous and we haven't been pressed much. — Graham Couch (@Graham_Couch) March 11, 2022

Izzo says Christie and Walker "both grew up" with their performance tonight vs. Maryland. "I think we've all been waiting for Max. … Tonight, he was just smooth and good." Points to his rebounding first. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 11, 2022

Izzo: "It did feel like that last three minutes was an hour and a half." — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) March 11, 2022

Izzo said he and Christie had "a lot of talks the last three or four days. … when he was making those free throws, I was sitting there and smiling. I appreciate Max. I've stood by Max the whole year because he brings it every day." — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) March 11, 2022

Izzo: "It's been a problem, and we haven't solved the problem. We are playing at a higher lever for longer periods of time." Said he felt Walker got "really, really hammered" and fouled two times in that closing stretch. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 11, 2022

Izzo jokingly says: "Angry is probably a bad word. Is that in the vocabulary anymore? Are we allowed to be angry anymore?" Goes on to say he's "frickin' angry for Tom Izzo." Says he can't remember a stretch like the final 2:26 of turnovers against Maryland's press in his career. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 11, 2022

1

1