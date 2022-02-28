Best quotes from Tom Izzo’s last regular season mid-week press conference

Michigan State has officially made it to the last week of the regular season. The Spartans also have a big week ahead, with road games at Michigan and Ohio State and finishing the regular season at home against Maryland. With the big week ahead, Tom Izzo took to the podium to give his thoughts on what is ahead and where Michigan State is at heading into the last week of the regular season.

The Spartans have a chance to improve their seeding in the NCAA Tournament, as well as the possibility of getting a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament.

Check out what Tom Izzo had to say:

Izzo says they'll bus from Ann Arbor right after Tuesday's game to Columbus for Thursday's game. Fly back Thursday night to prepare for Sunday. Says the schedule could help MSU prepare for tournament time — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) February 28, 2022

MSU coach Tom Izzo said he was "pleased by the things we did to win" against Purdue. Better shooting and "effort-related things" helped lead into the three-game week that starts Tuesday at Michigan. "It's gonna be an incredible week." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 28, 2022

Izzo: "It's a very good team, a very talented team" that has gone through the ups and downs like MSU, the rest of the Big Ten and college hoops. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 28, 2022

Izzo: "I'm sure this has been hard on Juwan. I don't wish that on anybody, I really don't." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 28, 2022

Izzo: "I want to see the same thing I'd want to see if the Big Ten (title) was on the line. For the most part, I want to see improvement from my team." Particularly more emotion and effort, getting to the FT line more often to maximize MSU's ability there, rebounding better, too. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 28, 2022

Izzo on Marble: "Julius is a tough kid and a smart kid. Those are two good qualities to have." Says he keeps telling the junior forward "Why not Xavier (Tillman)?" as a model for his development curve. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 28, 2022

MSU will likely stick with its new starting lineup of Hoggard, Christie, Brown, Hall and Marble on Tuesday, Izzo said — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) February 28, 2022

