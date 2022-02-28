Best quotes from Tom Izzo’s last regular season mid-week press conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cory Linsner
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tom Izzo
    Tom Izzo
    American basketball coach

Michigan State has officially made it to the last week of the regular season. The Spartans also have a big week ahead, with road games at Michigan and Ohio State and finishing the regular season at home against Maryland. With the big week ahead, Tom Izzo took to the podium to give his thoughts on what is ahead and where Michigan State is at heading into the last week of the regular season.

The Spartans have a chance to improve their seeding in the NCAA Tournament, as well as the possibility of getting a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament.

Check out what Tom Izzo had to say:

1

1

Recommended Stories