Best quotes from Tom Izzo following MSU’s win over Buffalo

Michigan State defeated Buffalo on Friday evening, ending the Spartans nonconference schedule for the 2022-23 season. The Spartans defeated the Bulls 89-68 in a game that they handled from start to finish.

Of note, Michigan State got Malik Hall back in the lineup, and it showed. The Spartans went back to looking like their early season form, just in time for the true start of Big Ten conference play.

Check out some of the best quotes from Tom Izzo following Michigan State’s win over Buffalo:

Tom Izzo speaking to the media following the win over Buffalo. He says that Michigan State wasn’t “smooth” tonight and that he was disappointed in the defense. “We look like a team out of sorts…that falls on the coach.” — Spartans Illustrated (@SpartansRivals) December 31, 2022

Tom Izzo said Malik Hall is fine. Taking him out midway though the second half and keeping him out was minutes-restriction-based. Says he could have put him back in if needed. https://t.co/CZdOfesZND — Graham Couch (@Graham_Couch) December 31, 2022

Izzo says that A.J. Hoggard “has to be more of a jerk” and demand more from his teammates. — Spartans Illustrated (@SpartansRivals) December 31, 2022

Izzo was “very pleased” with the play of freshman guard Tre Holloman, who “really guards.” — Spartans Illustrated (@SpartansRivals) December 31, 2022

