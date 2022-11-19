Best quotes from Tom Izzo following Michigan State basketball’s dramatic win over Villanova

Michigan State basketball was able to win a dramatic game against Villanova on Friday night, but it was a game in which they gave up a double-digit lead in the final minutes and almost fell to the Wildcats.

The Spartans were able to walk out of the Breslin Center with a 73-71 victory after dominating most of the game, however, and they will feel pretty good about leaving this difficult stretch of games 3-1.

After the game, Tom Izzo spoke to the media, and you can find the best quotes from that presser below.

Tom Izzo said the Breslin crowd tonight "was phenomenal" and it "reminded me of the old days." Also gives Villanova credit. "We knew it was gonna be a fist-fight." Says he should take blame for how MSU played down the stretch as much as he got credit vs. Kentucky — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 19, 2022

Izzo: "I look at this week as the most memorable week in my whole career" with how MSU played Friday-Tuesday-Friday, "and the preparation in three different teams." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 19, 2022

Izzo said he told his players that at MSU, "Nobody's been through three games like that." Mentions Magic, Mateen, Steve Smith, Denzel Valentine not having to do that. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 19, 2022

Izzo: "Our defense is still what won us the game." Says he felt MSU got tired with Hall and Akins out. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 19, 2022

Izzo on Jaden Akins, doesn't know if his injury is serious. Left the game with about 6 minutes left to play. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 19, 2022

Izzo said he should have used his timeout on the Hauser inbound turnover. Said he was surprised though because Hauser never makes that mistake there. — Graham Couch (@Graham_Couch) November 19, 2022

