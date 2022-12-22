Best quotes from Tom Izzo following Michigan State basketball’s win over Oakland

Michigan State basketball wasn’t perfect on Wednesday night, but they still managed to take down a struggling Oakland basketball team 67-54.

After the game, MSU head coach Tom Izzo, donning a very ugly sweater, took to the podium to speak to the media about the game and where his team currently stands heading into the holidays. Jaden Akins also gave a quick update on his overall health and endurance, and Oakland coach Greg Kampe also joked about Izzo’s sweater.

You can find the notable quotes from that presser below.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

More!

MSU basketball overcomes sloppy start to beat Oakland, 67-54, on Wednesday LOOK: Tom Izzo wears ugly holiday sweater for Michigan State basketball vs. Oakland game MSU football experienced starting OL J.D. Duplain, Nick Samac to return for 2023 season

Greg Kampe laughs about Izzo's sweater

Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Oakland coach Greg Kampe takes credit for Izzo's elf sweater. "Did anyone in this room ever think you'd see Tom Izzo in an ugly Christmas sweater?" — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 22, 2022

Jaden Akins on his conditioning

MSU's Jaden Akins says he felt in "better shape, game shape" against Oakland. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 22, 2022

Izzo on Rocket Watts' return to the Breslin

Izzo credits MSU fans for cheering for Rocket Watts and calls it "classy." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 22, 2022

Izzo on his sweater

Story continues

Izzo says the ugly Christmas sweater "was Kampe's fault." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 22, 2022

On Pierre Brooks sitting in the first half

Izzo says Pierre Brooks "was late for some things, so he had a little spent a little extra time on the bench." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 22, 2022

Izzo on Akins' development

Izzo says Jaden Akins shot the ball well but still needs to improve his defense to get back to the same pre-surgery/injury level he was at this summer. "I like to push Jaden. He's one of the guys I think who can take it." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 22, 2022

Izzo on Keon Coleman

Izzo says he talked to Keon Coleman and plans to talk with Mel Tucker this week. Injury was a pulled groin. Went home for Christmas. Says "he might" join the MSU hoops team after he returns and thinks he "could be a pretty good player." Still in limbo right now. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 22, 2022

Izzo proud of team's grades

Izzo says he is "proud and happy" after seeing his players' grades for the semester today, particularly with the grueling November travel. "We had a pretty unbelievable semester," he adds. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 22, 2022

Izzo on Malik Hall's health

Izzo says he hopes Malik Hall can play "10-15 minutes" against Buffalo. Says there have been no setbacks with his foot injury thus far. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 22, 2022

Izzo on Steven Izzo's trash talk

Izzo said he wasn't happy with his son Steven "talking a little trash" after getting a rebound at the end of the game. "I had to tell him, 'Hey, don't do that here.' But he told me why he did it. It was entertaining in the locker room, I'll just say that." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 22, 2022

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire