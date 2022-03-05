Best quotes from Michigan State basketball’s pre-regular season finale press conference

Michigan State basketball will have one more game against Maryland on Sunday before a very up-and-down regular season comes to a close.

Before that game, Tom Izzo and his seniors (Joey Hauser, Marcus Bingham Jr. and Gabe Brown) spoke to the media about the season and the state of the team.

You can find the best quotes from that press conference below.

Tom Izzo holding entire program accountable for past week performance

Tom Izzo said he "did not like, enjoy or respect how my players or the coaches – all of us – handled the situation" the past week. "We're a good enough team that a performance like that (Thursday at OSU) is unacceptable." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 4, 2022

Izzo: "I'm shocked how inept some of our juniors and seniors have been at times." Adds that he is critical of himself and staff with their performance. "I always say that my job is to keep learning here, too." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 4, 2022

Izzo confounded by defensive collapse

Izzo on his team's defense: "For some reason the team that led the league in defense 2 1/2 week ago has given up 50%. That's never, ever happened." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 4, 2022

Izzo thinks Max Christie is close to becoming very special

Izzo on Max Christie: "I think we got one in the making. Just not quite there yet. … I think he can still make that jump this year." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 4, 2022

Izzo has no complaints with his three seniors

Story continues

Izzo says his three scholarship seniors (Bingham, Brown, Hauser) "kind of love and live the game. They don't always know what it takes to do it, but I have no complaints." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 4, 2022

Joey Hauser on COVID season taking joy out of basketball

Joey Hauser said he hasn't thought about yet what he plans to do next season. About last year's COVID situation, "That took a lot of joy out of basketball, and this year helped me find it a lot." Plans to kiss the logo and take in senior day before thinking about what's next. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 4, 2022

Bingham says breaking blocks record was a goal this year

Marcus Bingham Jr. said setting the MSU blocks record was a goal he had coming into the year. Added he called Xavier Tillman after breaking it. "Two Grand Rapids guys at the top, you can't beat that." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 4, 2022

Gabe Brown wants to be remembered as a worker at MSU

Brown said he wants to be remembered by MSU fans "as a worker. I put everything I had into being here, enjoying the journey. Everyone's journey is different, and you have to run your own race." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 4, 2022

1

1