Best quotes following Michigan State basketball’s senior day win over Ohio State

Michigan State basketball was able to secure another win over an Ohio State team that has been playing better of late on senior day at home in the Breslin Center.

The Spartans finished the game winning 84-78 against the feisty, young Buckeye squad.

After the game, Tom Izzo and a few of his players spoke to the media about the game and senior day celebrations, and you can find the best quotes from that session below.

Hauser on kissing helmet a second time

MSU's Joey Hauser at podium. Said he didn't plan on kissing the helmet again. "I figured once I was the last guy, I had to do it." Didn't go through senior day a second time, but might be the first Spartan to kiss midcourt two times. I'd have to look back on that. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 4, 2023

Hauser on seeding opportunities

Hauser says "definitely gonna be keeping tabs" on Sunday's Big Ten game, and "it would be nice" for MSU to get a double-bye and play Friday. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 4, 2023

Izzo on Chris Holtmann

MSU coach Tom Izzo starts with crediting Chris Holtmann for having OSU "playing their best basketball the last four games." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 4, 2023

Izzo on negatives

Izzo starts with MSU's negatives: "Our defense has been terrible, we're not guarding." Says some matchups, with OSU going "real small a lot" today. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 4, 2023

Izzo on Malik Hall's back

Izzo says Malik Hall had back spasms after that hard fall to the floor in the second half. "That was a little tough on him." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 4, 2023

Izzo on A.J. Hoggard

Izzo on Hoggard: "I didn't even notice his stats." Junior finished 6 of 11 shooting and 9 of 11 at FT line for 23 points with seven assists and one turnover. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 4, 2023

Izzo on how this team can make a run

Izzo: "If we get our defense to match our offense right now – that seems like it should be easier to do than it probably is – then I think this team has a chance to make a run." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 4, 2023

