Best quotes following Michigan State basketball’s emphatic win over Michigan

It doesn’t matter what year it is, or what the season is like for either team, the Michigan State vs. Michigan basketball match-up will always be one of the most important games on the schedule for both teams.

On Saturday, MSU was the better team and managed to pull out a decisive victory over their rivals thanks to a tremendous second half that saw them put a stop to the turnovers and play some stifling defense.

We got to see a glimpse today of what this team could become if they can put it all together, and after the game, Izzo and his players spoke to the media about what he saw. You can find the best quotes from that presser below.

Izzo had tears in his eyes hearing crowd cheer for Joey Hauser

Izzo: "We still have a lot of work to do." Felt Christie was "phenomenal" in the first half and did a good job on defense vs. Eli Brooks. Liked Hall's energy. Says "it brought tears to my eyes to hear the crowd chanting, 'Joey Hauser.'" — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 29, 2022

Izzo gives AJ Hoggard 'a lot of credit' for win

Izzo: "I do gotta give AJ a lot of credit. … I thought he really was under control." Felt Walker played pretty well at times. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 29, 2022

Izzo said the crowd had him feeling nostalgic

Izzo said the crowd "reminded me of old times." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 29, 2022

Izzo: "The emotion of the game, you just can't appreciate what the crowd does for you." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 29, 2022

Izzo looking to give Pierre Brooks more minutes

Izzo said he’s going to try to get Pierre Brooks more minutes going forward. Said he’s been playing well in practice — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) January 29, 2022

Izzo feels like his team is insanely close to being great

Izzo: "We got some weapons, we got some pieces. We just gotta put them together." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 29, 2022

Izzo: "We're eyelashes away from being really, really good." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 29, 2022

Izzo thinks Michigan is ready for a strong stretch

Izzo says he feels Michigan will play its best basketball in the next 10 games. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 29, 2022

Izzo says MSU vs. Michigan may be rescheduled in March

Izzo says "there's not a lot of times where you can redo" the postponed MSU-Michigan game. Expects it could be late in the regular season. "Personally, I don't care. I want to play all the games." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 29, 2022

Izzo on what this win means

Izzo: "I think today was a good win for Michigan State. And Michigan State means the world to me." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 29, 2022

Hauser on fan support

Hauser said he didn't process the crowd chanting his name in the second half because he was just focused on doing his job: "It's awesome they keep supporting me." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 29, 2022

Malik Hall on the atmosphere in the Breslin Center

Malik Hall on beating Michigan: "The energy in here was definitely crazy." Shouts out to the fans who lined up early. "It felt like it did my freshman year two years ago. I think it'll be big for our team." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 29, 2022

