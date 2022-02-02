Best quotes following Michigan State basketball’s road win over Maryland
It wasn’t an ideal win for Michigan State basketball, but it was a win for the Spartans over Maryland on Tuesday night, and that’s always ideal.
After the game, Tom Izzo spoke to the media about his team’s performance. You can find the best quotes below.
Izzo said Malik Hall gamewinner was setup that way
Tom Izzo said played well and "hard as hell" to erase MSU's 15-point lead. "We just didn't do the things you gotta do to be a great team." Last play was set up to Hall to take it to the basket. "A lot of fouls called tonight. That's the only way we felt we could finish the game."
— Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 2, 2022
Izzo says that Malik Hall should be the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year
Izzo says Hall "should be the sixth man of the year" in the Big Ten. "He's so versatile."
— Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 2, 2022
Izzo not taking the win for granted
Izzo: "To get a road win in this league is good." Felt there were good and bad things, "but I felt good to get a win."
— Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 2, 2022
Izzo felt like Tyson Walker played better than Hoggard tonight
Izzo: "Everybody had their stretches of playing good, everybody had their stretches of playing bad." Said tonight was Walker's night while Hoggard struggled, among others.
— Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 2, 2022
Izzo says Walker "cut him off here, cut him off there" and "did a great job" on Maryland's Fats Russell on the final Terps possession that ended with the MSU PG making a strip. Izzo believes Russell might be one of the fastest players he's seen.
— Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 2, 2022
Cassius Winston was there for the game tonight
Izzo said Cassius Winston was in the locker room after the game. "We love him more when he's gone, and believe it or not, I think he appreciates it more now that he's gone."
— Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 2, 2022
Marcus Bingham confident in Malik Hall going to his right
Marcus Bingham Jr.: "Malik going right is 100 percent."
— Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) February 2, 2022
