Best quotes following Michigan State basketball’s road win over Maryland

It wasn’t an ideal win for Michigan State basketball, but it was a win for the Spartans over Maryland on Tuesday night, and that’s always ideal.

After the game, Tom Izzo spoke to the media about his team’s performance. You can find the best quotes below.

Izzo said Malik Hall gamewinner was setup that way

Izzo says that Malik Hall should be the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year

Izzo not taking the win for granted

Izzo felt like Tyson Walker played better than Hoggard tonight

Cassius Winston was there for the game tonight

Marcus Bingham confident in Malik Hall going to his right

