Best quotes following Michigan State basketball’s moving win over Indiana

In more ways than one, this was a much-needed win for Michigan State, and their basketball team, on Tuesday night, as the Spartans were able to knock off the Hoosiers, 80-65 on an emotional night in the Breslin Center.

After the game, Tom Izzo and a few his players spoke to the media. You can see the best quotes from that media session, annotated on Twitter by Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press and Kyle Austin of Mlive.com.

WATCH: Tom Izzo emotional following Michigan State basketball's win over Indiana

Tyson Walker on the first half comeback

MSU's Tyson Walker on the comeback in the first half: "It was more just saying we can't dig ourselves a big hole." Said he was cramping. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 22, 2023

Tyson Walker and Malik Hall on Walker's injury

Tyson Walker says he caught a cramp in the second half but felt fine when he came back in. "Stayed hot," Malik Hall said. — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) February 22, 2023

Malik Hall at playing on home after campus shooting

Malik Hall said "everybody's more comfortable at home" about playing in Breslin for the first time since the shooting on MSU's campus. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 22, 2023

Tom Izzo: 'Wow'

Tom Izzo comes to the podium with one word to start his press conference: "Wow." Thanks IU coach Mike Woodson for the Hoosiers being classy with everything going on in MSU's first home game since the shooting. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 22, 2023

Izzo on the crowd, what he told his team

Izzo says "the fans, the students and the community" did "a hell of a job." Said it wasn't a 9 o'clock on a Tuesday night kind of crowd. Said he told his team, "If you want to make people feel better and give them a hug, this is how you give them a hug." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 22, 2023

Izzo and his Spartans give MSU a 'hug'

Izzo said he wanted to hug all 15,000 people at the Breslin Center on Tuesday. "The way to hug 15,000 people is to play well in front of them." — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) February 22, 2023

