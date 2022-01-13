Best quotes following Michigan State basketball’s home win over Minnesota

On Wednesday night, Michigan State basketball was able to take down Big Ten rival Minnesota for the second time this season, this time at home in the Breslin Center.

It was a dramatic game in which the Gophers played MSU very tough, in what was an impressive showing from new coach Ben Johnson, and it was a game that forced the Spartans to win via a game-winner from Joey Hauser.

Below, you can find the top quotes from the post-game, including comments from Minnesota coach Ben Johnson, Tom Izzo, and players.

Minnesota HC Ben Johnson on Breslin: This is a tough place to play'

Minnesota coach Ben Johnson on the final play: "The fight that I thought our guys had to get it to that point, there were a couple times in that game they could have easily folded. This is a tough place to play. … They gave us a chance, and that's all you can ask for." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 13, 2022

Ben Johnson: 'This one hurt'

Minnesota coach Ben Johnson: "It hurts. These ones hurt, because there's nothing more they could have done." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 13, 2022

Izzo in disbelief by the ending

Izzo gets to the podium and opens with one word: "Wow." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 13, 2022

Izzo gives AJ Hoggard credit despite overall uneven point guard play

Izzo: "Players play the game, and players make plays. I give AJ some credit there. Our point guards struggled at times, and our point guards played well at times." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 13, 2022

Izzo on Tyson Walker's tweaked ankle

Story continues

Izzo asked if Walker was hurt, says "I don't think so." Said the same with Bingham. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 13, 2022

Izzo compliments Minnesota physicality

Izzo said Minnesota was "more physical than we were" and adds MSU's big men did not set good screens tonight. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 13, 2022

Izzo on Tyson Walker struggles

Izzo on Walker: "Some of these things, when you go from different levels, it's not as easy as everyone thinks. I think sometimes physically, sometimes mentally, sometimes size. … I think he let that get to him." Said the PG asked to come out and also tweaked his ankle some. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 13, 2022

Izzo disappointed in energy level

Izzo says he was "disappointed in our energy level. We didn't mix it up, and (Minnesota) did." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 13, 2022

Joey Hauser on buzzer beater

Joey Hauser said the initial play was to get Gabe Brown open and didn't work. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 13, 2022

Hauser said he's not sure he's ever had a game-winner at the buzzer in his career and definitely hasn't in college. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 13, 2022

AJ Hoggard on game winner

AJ Hoggard on the final play: "My mindset was to just make a play, honestly." Saw Hauser's defender step up and "put it in his hands and just trusted him" to win the game. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 13, 2022

Max Christie on game winner

Max Christie on Hauser's winner and the team swarming him after the final buzzer: "Joey deserves that moment 100%." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 13, 2022

Max Christie on Minnesota defense

Christie on Minnesota's defense: "The whole game, they were trying to take Gabe away." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 13, 2022

Izzo appreciates fans for cheering Hauser, still mad at those who trashed him

Izzo: "I appreciate all the fans that chanted (Hauser’s) name as long as none of them were the ones that were writing the stuff that they wrote last year. If they were, they can take leap.” — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) January 13, 2022

1

1