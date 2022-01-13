Best quotes following Michigan State basketball’s home win over Minnesota

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrew Brewster
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

On Wednesday night, Michigan State basketball was able to take down Big Ten rival Minnesota for the second time this season, this time at home in the Breslin Center.

It was a dramatic game in which the Gophers played MSU very tough, in what was an impressive showing from new coach Ben Johnson, and it was a game that forced the Spartans to win via a game-winner from Joey Hauser.

Below, you can find the top quotes from the post-game, including comments from Minnesota coach Ben Johnson, Tom Izzo, and players.

Minnesota HC Ben Johnson on Breslin: This is a tough place to play'

Ben Johnson: 'This one hurt'

Izzo in disbelief by the ending

Izzo gives AJ Hoggard credit despite overall uneven point guard play

Izzo on Tyson Walker's tweaked ankle

Izzo compliments Minnesota physicality

Izzo on Tyson Walker struggles

Izzo disappointed in energy level

Joey Hauser on buzzer beater

AJ Hoggard on game winner

Max Christie on game winner

Max Christie on Minnesota defense

Izzo appreciates fans for cheering Hauser, still mad at those who trashed him

1

1

Recommended Stories