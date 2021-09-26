Best quotes following Michigan State football’s gritty overtime win against Nebraska

It doesn’t matter how you get the win as long as you get the win, and on Saturday, the Spartans got the win. Michigan State football was able to pull out a gritty win over Nebraska at home in overtime on Saturday night, making the team 4-0 on the season.

While it wasn’t pretty, the team made plays when they had to and they were able to notch their second Big Ten win of the year.

Below, we put together the best quotes following another big win.

MSU has been practicing Reed's punt return TD for 'a few weeks'

https://twitter.com/chrissolari/status/1441960805172273154

Even Payton Thorne surprised by punt return TD

https://twitter.com/chrissolari/status/1441960900315942919

Jayden Reed, Mel Tucker thank fans in attendance

https://twitter.com/chrissolari/status/1441961138170699786 https://twitter.com/chrissolari/status/1441966835184721923 https://twitter.com/chrissolari/status/1441966993947512835

Thorne adds insight to flea flicker TD

https://twitter.com/chrissolari/status/1441961412763389954

Jayden Reed, Spartans keep choppin'

https://twitter.com/chrissolari/status/1441961644985253889

Thorne admits to poor play, credits defense

https://twitter.com/chrissolari/status/1441961851256930304

Xavier Henderson, Chester Kimbrough highlight MSU's excellent conditioning

https://twitter.com/colton_pouncy/status/1441963223595376643 https://twitter.com/chrissolari/status/1441963270504468480 A lot of credit needs to be given to the strength and conditioning team. The Spartans always look fresh at the end of games.

Henderson laughs about how long Matt Coghlin has been with the team

https://twitter.com/chrissolari/status/1441963725351575557

Mel Tucker felt like the special teams unit was on the verge of breaking a big one

https://twitter.com/chrissolari/status/1441967242669801481

Tucker notes how quickly momentum can change in a game

https://twitter.com/chrissolari/status/1441968010994933760

Story continues

Mel Tucker notes that the second half 'wasn't pretty'

https://twitter.com/chrissolari/status/1441968904545333260

Mel Tucker calls Jayden Reed a 'difference-maker'

https://twitter.com/chrissolari/status/1441969270330593286

MSU still unsure about the extent of Drew Beesley's injury

https://twitter.com/chrissolari/status/1441969741699059716

Tucker with another few excellent Tucker quotes

https://twitter.com/colton_pouncy/status/1441970054598250497 https://twitter.com/colton_pouncy/status/1441971318203641859

Connor Heyward with hilarious quote about guy he trucked

https://twitter.com/JD_Jerbear/status/1441969921366315013

Coghlin to Tucker: 'I got you'

https://twitter.com/mwenzel2/status/1441971593442324485 Awesome.

