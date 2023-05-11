Best quotes from CFB analyst Andy Staples on Texas, Oklahoma

Texas is usually a lightning rod for many college football fan bases. One college football writer will likely make waves for his thoughts on the program.

Andy Staples of The Athletic shared his thoughts on a number of topics involving four major college football programs: Oklahoma, Texas, UCLA and USC. He discussed the importance of this season for each team in its last year in its current conference. Afterward he shared expectations for each team heading into more competitive leagues.

In short, Staples appears to be confident in Oklahoma and Texas heading into the SEC. He cites the Sooners’ track record of consistent success and the Longhorns’ talent acquisition as reasons to believe in each team.

Interestingly enough, Staples thinks as highly as we do of left tackle Kelvin Banks, wide receivers Xavier Worthy, AD Mitchell, Isaiah Neyor and tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders.

Here are some of the best quotes from his mailbag article.

Oklahoma, Texas in "win-now" mode

“The attitude at Oklahoma is always win-now. Texas always wants to win now, but the Longhorns often can’t get out of their own way. Still, this particular Texas team looks like the most talented in the Big 12 at the moment.”

Roster construction

“The schools that seem to be most explicitly building toward their new conference homes are Oklahoma, Texas and USC.”

Venables in the SEC

“While we don’t yet know if Brent Venables can do the job to Oklahoma’s satisfaction on the field, he seems capable of building the Sooners an SEC roster. … Venables’ history at Clemson (suggests) he knows exactly what a team that can beat the SEC needs on the line of scrimmage.”

Sarkisian's SEC roster

“Steve Sarkisian … knows exactly how (an SEC roster) is supposed to look. … The 2022 class was heavy on offensive linemen who were sought out by excellent programs. Left tackle Kelvin Banks is already a star, and guards Cole Hutson, DJ Campbell and Neto Umeozulu might all have big roles by the time the Longhorns reach the SEC.”

On the harsh welcome to new conferences

“I don’t think that just because these teams haven’t been playing in those leagues means they’re doomed to a lack of success. Oklahoma, for example, has been good for most of its history. It’s the type of program that can adjust to change in the level of competition. Texas and USC … should always be capable of putting together rosters that can compete with anyone.”

Does Texas really have the best roster?

“Georgia’s roster is better. Ohio State’s roster is better. Wow, that was really easy. Obvious answers aside, Texas has upgraded its roster considerably. There aren’t many programs I can name off the top of my head that definitively have a better roster than the Longhorns.”

How talented is Texas' roster?

“Left tackle Kelvin Banks looks like a future first-rounder, and he’s only a sophomore. Xavier Worthy and Georgia transfer AD Mitchell should lead an explosive receiving corps.”

Talent outside of Worthy and Mitchell

“If we include tight end JT Sanders–possibly the Longhorns’ best 2024 NFL draft prospect–in the group, it gets even deeper. … Remember, 2022 Wyoming transfer Isaiah Neyor never got to show what he could do last season because of an injury suffered in preseason camp. He’s back, too.”

Texas quarterback depth

“It’s possible the Longhorns have multiple future NFL QBs on the roster. That hasn’t been the case lately.”

Defense separates top teams from Texas

“Defense is where Texas doesn’t seem quite as deep as the programs that currently compete for national titles. … Imagine taking T’Vondre Sweat or Byron Murphy off the interior of the Longhorns’ defensive line. Would you be confident that Texas could have a dominant (or effective) four-man rotation (at defensive tackles) without one of those two?”

Texas roster is strong. What does that mean?

“Texas has a roster that looks more competitive than any Texas roster has looked in years. Does that mean the Longhorns are back? We’ll leave such declarations to Meyer for now, but let’s just say the optimism is understandable.”

