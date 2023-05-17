Who will be the best QB/WR rookie tandem in 2023?

Three teams spent a first-round pick on a quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft. The Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts all took a shot on a franchise quarterback in the first round.

All three of those teams also opted to draft a No. 1 wide receiver to go with their franchise signal caller.

Carolina Panthers – QB Bryce Young/WR Jonathan Mingo

Houston Texans – QB C.J. Stroud/WR Tank Dell

Indianapolis Colts – QB Anthony Richardson/WR Josh Downs

All three of these tandems are going to be asked to pick up struggling offenses as well as elevate the play of those around them. The question is which one ends up the best in 2023?

Cast your vote and tell us which tandem you think will be the best in 2023. Our money is on the Richardson and Downs pair. Mainly because this group has the best run game to lean on and Downs is the most talented overall of the three receivers. They also have a very innovative offense which should benefit their skills.

