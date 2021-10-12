Who is the best QB in the NFL right now? 'GMFB' weighs in
The "Good Morning Football" crew discusses which QB is the best in the league right now. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Raiders coach Jon Gruden's racist email from 2011 revealed an ugly layer to "Coach Chucky." His damage-control effort showed he's a moron, as well.
Jon Gruden stepped down as Raiders head coach less than four seasons into a 10-year, $100 million contract he signed after leaving the "MNF" booth.
The ex-Raiders coach mentioned the NFL's first openly gay draftee in one of his emails.
According to reports, there are roughly 650,000 emails unearthed in the probe. And somehow it wasn't Snyder who suffered any actual consequence from them, it was Jon Gruden? Gross.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden announced his resignation Monday in the wake of the release of a string of prior emails that offended female referees, criticized the drafting of a gay football player, denounced national anthem protests, and labeled President Joe Biden a "p****," according to a report.
Jon Gruden walked away on Monday night. There’s a good chance that, if he hadn’t, he would have been fired. There’s a better chance that this is exactly what the NFL wanted. The obvious takeaway from Monday’s stunning leak of homophobic/transphobic/sexists emails following Friday’s stunning leak of one single racist email is that the NFL [more]
