Best QB matchups to look forward to in 2021 'NFL Now'
The "NFL NOW" crew discuss the best QB matchups to look forward to in 2021. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The "NFL NOW" crew discuss the best QB matchups to look forward to in 2021. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Houston Texans defensive tackle Ross Blacklock shares lessons that he learned from playing in his rookie season in 2020.
As NFL free agency rolls on and top players get cut and sign new deals, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.
After choosing not to select a left tackle in the NFL draft, the Colts instead found veteran and former Chief Eric Fisher on the open market.
The Colts are signing Eric Fisher, but he may not be replacing Anthony Castonzo as the team’s left tackle right off the bat. Fisher tore his Achilles in the AFC Championship Game in January, so he’s spending the offseason rehabbing and working his way back to health. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the [more]
The Lakers lost Anthony Davis and had no answers for the Clippers on Thursday night.
All hell broke loose and punches were thrown when Jake Paul stole Floyd Mayweather's cap in Miami.
Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
The Giro d'Italia is traditionally the most unpredictable grand tour, and adding to this year's uncertainty is the fitness of Egan Bernal in the absence of the top guns. Colombian Bernal won the 2019 Tour de France in dominant fashion but he has been hampered by back pain since and the Ineos-Grenadiers rider will start Saturday's individual time trial in Turin having not raced in more than seven weeks. In the absence of Tour champion Tadej Pogacar and runner-up Primoz Roglic, Bernal would normally be the hot favourite, but how his back responds to the brutal challenge of the Giro's punishing climbs is anyone's guess.
Jimmy Butler had 26 points and 11 assists to help the Miami Heat hold off the Boston Celtics 130-124 Sunday as the teams fight for position in the tight Eastern Conference playoff race. Duncan Robinson added 22 points and Bam Adebayo finished with 20 for Miami, which increased its lead over Boston to two games for sixth place in the standings. The Heat (37-31) now have the same record as fifth-place Atlanta, but the Hawks own the head-to-head tiebreaker.
Six years after he last tried to make an NFL roster, Tim Tebow is now in line to get another opportunity with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Packers have said they won't trade QB Aaron Rodgers, but the Broncos still believe there is a "real possibility" of getting something done for the MVP.
Tebow will be reuniting with his old college coach Urban Meyer.
Here's an early look at the Browns defensive depth chart after the draft
Do you want the Minnesota Vikings to sign free agent wide receiver Dede Westbrook, who was previously with the Jaguars?
Joey Alfieri ranks each playoff team's chances of winning the Stanley Cup in 2021. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)
The 49ers saw no need to correct the Mac Jones chatter.
Edinson Cavani has signed a new contract at Manchester United, as El Matador will be hanging around in the Premier League for a little longer.
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask Rory McIlroy.
This weekend, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will make his debut with the team, at rookie minicamp. After that, former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow could make his debut with the team, too. Peter King reports in his weekly Football Morning in America column that a signing of Tebow by Urban Meyer’s Jaguars still “could happen,” with [more]
Even if Medina Spirit is ultimately disqualified, it is unlikely that bets placed on the 2021 Kentucky Derby winning horse will be affected.