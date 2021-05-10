Best QB matchups to look forward to in 2021 'NFL Now'

Reuters

The Giro d'Italia is traditionally the most unpredictable grand tour, and adding to this year's uncertainty is the fitness of Egan Bernal in the absence of the top guns. Colombian Bernal won the 2019 Tour de France in dominant fashion but he has been hampered by back pain since and the Ineos-Grenadiers rider will start Saturday's individual time trial in Turin having not raced in more than seven weeks. In the absence of Tour champion Tadej Pogacar and runner-up Primoz Roglic, Bernal would normally be the hot favourite, but how his back responds to the brutal challenge of the Giro's punishing climbs is anyone's guess.