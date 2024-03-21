Best of Purdue basketball during NCAA Tournament open locker room period
Hear what Purdue basketball players said during Thursday’s NCAA Tournament practice at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
UConn is leading the way on the men's side, while the women's bracket is coming down to just two teams this season.
The NCAA men's tournament field is set, and it's time to start filling out your bracket.
Is this the year for Purdue to make a Final Four run?
Selection Sunday is here.
A pair of ex-teammates headed for a potential Elite Eight clash are among the top players to watch this NCAA tournament.
The first weekend of March Madness is one of the biggest sports betting events of the year.
Caleb Foster had missed the last five games for the Blue Devils, but was hopeful to return for Friday’s matchup with Vermont.
About 75% of brackets had BYU advancing out of the first round on Thursday afternoon.
Somak Sarkar allegedly stole more than 5,000 documents, including “strategic NBA information” from the Timberwolves before he was fired earlier this year.
