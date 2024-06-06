These are the best public golf courses in Wisconsin, according to Golfweek

The Wisconsin golf course that hosted the U.S. Open in 2017 is only the sixth best course in the state, according to Golfweek. That's how good the public golf courses are here.

Each year, judges from across the country come together to rate golf courses in each state. A point system, 1 through 10, is used to evaluate various criteria. Once a single overall rating is averaged, then those ratings are put into Golfweek's compiled list of best course rankings.

The courses on this list allow public access in some fashion, be it standard daily green fees, through a resort or by staying at an affiliated hotel. If there’s a will, there’s a tee time — no membership required.

The Lido Golf Course of Sand Valley and the Club of Lac La Belle are two courses new to this year's rankings.

All but one of the courses, Lawsonia in Green Lake, were built on or after 1960.

Three courses at Sand Valley in Nekoosa were listed as top-10 courses nationally among "residential" courses by the same site.

The top courses with public access in Wisconsin

1. Kohler Whistling Straits in Mosel, Straits

2. Sand Valley in Nekoosa, Lido (No. 5 nationwide)

3. Sand Valley in Nekoosa, Mammoth Dunes (No. 7)

4. Sand Valley in Nekoosa, Sand Valley (No. 8)

5. Lawsonia in Green Lake, Links

6. Erin Hills in Erin

7. Kohler Blackwood Run in Kohler, River

8. Kohler Whistling Straits in Mosel, Irish

9. SentryWorld in Stevens Point

10. Troy Burne in Hudson

11. University Ridge in Madison

12. Kohler Blackwood Run in Kohler, Meadow Valleys

13. The Bull at Pinehurst Farms in Sheboygan Falls

14. Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Dells, Wild Rock

15. Club at Lac La Belle in Oconomowoc

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: The best public golf courses in Wisconsin, according to Golfweek