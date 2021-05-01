Best prospects available to Cowboys in Round 4 of 2021 draft
The top 100 picks are when NFL teams look to land their impact starters for the 2021 season, but there are many hall of fame players who weren’t selected until Day 3 of the draft.
This is when the teams with the best scouts and front offices can make a big difference. Poor medicals, off the field issues, players measurements, are among the top things that can cause great prospects to fall. For the Dallas Cowboys, they have six picks remaining in the draft, with two coming up in the next round. They’ve gone all defense to this point, grabbing a linebacker, two corners and two defensive linemen. They still have needs at safety, nose tackle and on the other side of the ball could use some depth to shore up weak spots. Here are some of the best prospects still available going into Round 4.
Offensive prospects
James Hudson, OT, Cincinnati Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State
Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina
Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami
Aron Ra-St. Brown, WR, USC
Shi Smith, WR, South Carolina
Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR, Iowa
Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia
Trey Smith, IOL, Tennessee
Simi Fehoko, WR, Stanford
Khalil Herbert, RB, Virginia Tech
Elijah Mitchell, WR, Louisiana
Sam Ehlinger, QB, Texas
Defensive prospects
Marvin Wilson, DT, Florida State
Tommy Togiai, DT, Ohio State
Janarius Robinson, Edge, Florida State
Cameron McGrone, LB, Michigan
Jabril Cox, LB, LSU
Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa
Jamar Johnson, S, Indiana
Ar’Darius Washington, S, TCU
Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State
Tay Gowan, CB, UCF
Marlon Tuipulotu, DT, USC
James Wiggins, S, Cincinnati
Bobby Brown, DT, Texas A&M
Kary Vincent Jr., CB, LSU
Tyler Shelvin, DT, LSU
Jay Tufele, DT, USC
Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
Quincy Roche, Edge, Miami
Rashad Weaver, Edge, Pittsburgh
Caden Sterns, S, Texas
Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina
Talanoa Hufanga, S, USC
Robert Rochell, CB, Central Arkansas
Tyree Gillespie, S, Missouri
Jaylen Twyman, DT, PittsburghM
Shaka Toney, Edge, Penn State
Shakur Brown, CB, Michigan State
Charles Snowden, Edge, Virginia
