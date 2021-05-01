Best prospects available to Cowboys in Round 4 of 2021 draft

The top 100 picks are when NFL teams look to land their impact starters for the 2021 season, but there are many hall of fame players who weren’t selected until Day 3 of the draft.

This is when the teams with the best scouts and front offices can make a big difference. Poor medicals, off the field issues, players measurements, are among the top things that can cause great prospects to fall. For the Dallas Cowboys, they have six picks remaining in the draft, with two coming up in the next round. They’ve gone all defense to this point, grabbing a linebacker, two corners and two defensive linemen. They still have needs at safety, nose tackle and on the other side of the ball could use some depth to shore up weak spots. Here are some of the best prospects still available going into Round 4.

Offensive prospects

James Hudson, OT, Cincinnati Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State

Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina

Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami

Aron Ra-St. Brown, WR, USC

Shi Smith, WR, South Carolina

Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR, Iowa

Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia

Trey Smith, IOL, Tennessee

Simi Fehoko, WR, Stanford

Khalil Herbert, RB, Virginia Tech

Elijah Mitchell, WR, Louisiana

Sam Ehlinger, QB, Texas

Defensive prospects

Marvin Wilson, DT, Florida State

Tommy Togiai, DT, Ohio State

Janarius Robinson, Edge, Florida State

Cameron McGrone, LB, Michigan

Jabril Cox, LB, LSU

Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa

Jamar Johnson, S, Indiana

Ar’Darius Washington, S, TCU

Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State

Tay Gowan, CB, UCF

Marlon Tuipulotu, DT, USC

James Wiggins, S, Cincinnati

Bobby Brown, DT, Texas A&M

Kary Vincent Jr., CB, LSU

Tyler Shelvin, DT, LSU

Jay Tufele, DT, USC

Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

Quincy Roche, Edge, Miami

Rashad Weaver, Edge, Pittsburgh

Caden Sterns, S, Texas

Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina

Talanoa Hufanga, S, USC

Robert Rochell, CB, Central Arkansas

Tyree Gillespie, S, Missouri

Jaylen Twyman, DT, PittsburghM

Shaka Toney, Edge, Penn State

Shakur Brown, CB, Michigan State

Charles Snowden, Edge, Virginia

