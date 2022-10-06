Best prop bets for Rutgers-Nebraska on Saturday

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-2, 0-2) are looking to erase the taste of the loss against Ohio State a week ago. This time it will come under the Friday Night Lights of Piscataway, New Jersey. The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3, 1-1) are looking to get to the .500 mark in this game.

For Greg Schiano and Rutgers, they are looking for their first-ever win over Nebraska. Their history spans over 100 years but just five total matchups. On the Huskers’ first trip to Piscataway, they won 28-21 back in 2020. The first-ever matchup came in 1920, a game played in New York that ended with Rutgers getting blanked 28-0.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, Rutgers is currently listed as a 2.5-point home underdog against the Cornhuskers. With kickoff looming, Rutgers Wire breaks down the best prop bets for this cross-divisional Big Ten showdown.

Nebraska at Rutgers Week 6: Who wins?

O/U: Total points scored in Nebraska-Rutgers Week 6?

How many total TDs for Evan Simon vs. Nebraska?

Will the Rutgers defense force a turnover vs. Nebraska?

O/U: Total yards of offense for Rutgers vs. Nebraska

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire