Best prop bets for Cardinals-Eagles in Week 17

The Arizona Cardinals face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 and that means more opportunities to make money on some in-game prop bets.

You can find some suggestions from earlier in the week on the podcast preview episode, but not all the player props or scoring props were available.

What are some props you can make that should cash in and make you some money?

All odds come from BetMGM.

Have a look:

James Conner OVER 2.5 receptions (+110)

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

With almost nothing coming from the receivers in the pass game, Conner had five receptions last week. He has caught three or more passes in three of the last four games and you get nice plus odds on this.

Ladder D'Andre Swift OVER 70.5 rushing yards (-110) and 100+ rushing yards (+210)

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals allowed 112 yards to Bears RB Khalil Herbert. Christian McCaffrey went over 100 against the Cardinals twice. So did Kyren Williams. Tony Pollard and Kenneth Walker also hit the century mark.

The Cardinals’ run defense is bad. Take advantage.

Ladder James Conner 50+ rushing yards (-155), OVER 54.5 rushing yards (-115), 75+ rushing yards (+250)

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) looks to get around San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) during the second quarter at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Dec. 17, 2023.

Conner has surpassed 75 rushing yards four times this season and in two of the last three games. The Eagles have allowed 100-plus rushing yards to opponents in six straight games. The Cardinals will get the bulk of their yards from Conner.

Trey McBride OVER 6.5 receptions (+115)

Dec 17, 2023; Glendale, Ariz, United States; Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) celebrates after a first down against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at State Farm Stadium.

McBride had only six receptions last week, but he had seven or more in three games before that and has done it five times in the last eight games.

Ladder OVER 48 (-110) and OVER alternate total 50 (+110)

The Eagles and Cardinals will both score points. The Eagles might crack 40 by themselves. The Eagles have allowed 20 points or more in five straight games and in seven of their last eight.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire