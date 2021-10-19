Best Pro Football Focus Grades from Oklahoma’s win over TCU

On Saturday night, the Oklahoma Sooners were in a dog fight in the first half of their matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs. Though the game ended as a 21-point blowout win for the Oklahoma Sooners, it was a three-point game when the Sooners took over with 1:25 left in the second quarter.

Caleb Williams and the offense went 76 yards on five plays, culminating in an 11-yard touchdown strike to Jadon Haselwood on a beautiful back-shoulder throw, to make it 24-14. From that point, the Sooners never looked back.

They forced the Horned Frogs to punt on the opening possession of the second half, and another Williams to Haselwood touchdown essentially put the game out of reach, 31-14.

Though TCU battled to get back in the game, the Oklahoma Sooners had an answer at every corner and never let the game get closer than 14 points the rest of the way.

As we do each week, let’s look back at how Pro Football Focus graded the Sooners in their 52-31 win over the TCU Horned Frogs.

Top 5 Offensive Grades for the Sooners

Oct. 16, 2021; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams (13) reacts with tight end Jeremiah Hall (27) after a touchdown during the first quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Williams, QB: 95.3 Michael Woods, WR: 78.8 Andrew Raym, C: 76.2 Trevon West, WR: 76.1 Jeremiah Hall, H-Back: 75

Top 5 Defensive Grades

Oklahoma’s D.J. Graham (9) brings down TCU’s Kendre Miller (33) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Bryan Terry: The Oklahoman

Latrell McCutchin, CB: 90.4 Ethan Downs, EDGE: 74.6 Reggie Grimes, EDGE: 72.1 LaRon Stokes, DL: 72 Jaden Davis, CB: 70.5

Top 5 Pass Blocking Grades

Oct. 16, 2021; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws a pass during the first quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Anton Harrison, LT: 87.2 Andrew Raym, C: 83 Chris Murray, RG: 79 Erik Swenson, RT: 78.6 Eric Gray, RB: 75.8

Top 5 Run Blocking Grades

Oklahoma’s Kennedy Brooks (26) carries the ball during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Oklahoma won 52-31. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Jalil Farooq, WR: 80.2 Andrew Raym, C: 70.8 Erik Swenson, RT: 66 Marquis Hayes, LG: 65.5 Chris Murray, RG: 64

Top 6 Receiving Grades

Oct. 16, 2021; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners tight end Jeremiah Hall (27) catches a touchdown pass during the first quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Jeremiah Hall, H-Back: 79.1 Michael Woods, WR: 77.5 Trevon West, WR: 75.1 Eric Gray, RB: 72.1 Marvin Mims, WR: 71.7 Jadon Haselwood, WR: 71.1

Top 5 Coverage Grades

Oct. 16, 2021; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker David Ugwoegbu (2) reacts during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Latrell McCutchin, CB: 90.1 Nik Bonitto, EDGE: 73.6 Jaden Davis, CB: 70.4 Justin Broiles, DB: 66.1 David Ugwoegbu, LB: 64.6

Top 5 Pass Rush Grades

Sept. 11, 2021; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners defensive end Ethan Downs (40) celebrates with linebacker Caleb Kelly (19) after stopping Western Carolina Catamounts running back TJ Jones (0) on fourth down during the second quarter at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Broiles, DB: 71.8 Ethan Downs, EDGE: 68.9 DaShaun White, LB: 68.2 LaRon Stokes, DL: 67.9 Isaiah Coe, DL: 67

Top 5 Run Defense Grades

Oct. 16, 2021; Norman’ Oklahoma Sooners linebacker DaShaun White (23) returns a fumble during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

DaShaun White, LB: 76.9 Pat Fields, S: 75.2 Reggie Grimes, EDGE: 75.1 Brian Asamoah, LB: 75.1 Key Lawrence, S: 71

