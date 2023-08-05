Best of preps: Top 25 football recruits all-time from the Fort Collins area

For the second straight football season, Fort Collins has a highly-touted offensive line recruit.

Fossil Ridge tackle Gage Ginther is the top-rated Class of 2024 recruit in Colorado entering his senior season, per 247 Sports.

He's the latest in a long list of standout linemen from the area and the first to ever be the state's top recruit. But where does he ultimately rank among Fort Collins' best football exports?

Here, we look at the top 25 recruits from the Fort Collins area in the modern era. Recruiting rankings really began in the early 2000s, so this isn’t a true all-time list. Recruiting has changed drastically, and some of Fort Collins' all-time great players came before the era of these rankings.

Still, it's an interesting and instructive exercise. For example, nine of the top 11 and 12 of this top 25 list were offensive linemen. We have some big boys here in Northern Colorado.

The list is compiled via the 247Sports database of recruits back to 2001. It is current as of Aug. 4, 2023.

A quick explainer on the composite scores listed below: Scores are on a scale of 0 to 1.10, so a score of 0.90 is a high elite-level player. Those are usually four- and five-star recruits.

Joey O'Connor, offensive line (Windsor)

Signing class: 2012

Signed with: Ohio State

Star ranking: 4

Composite score: 0.9096

Notable: O'Connor is one of the most accomplished players in recent Northern Colorado history. The consensus top-200 national recruit dominated on the Windsor offensive line as the Wizards won the 2011 state championship and O'Connor was named Colorado 3A Player of the Year — a rarity for a lineman. He initially went to Ohio State but suffered a knee injury that ultimately stopped his career early, even after transferring home to CSU.

Trey Zuhn, offensive line (Fossil Ridge)

Fossil Ridge High School junior offensive lineman Trey Zuhn poses for a portrait after practice on Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Fort Collins, Colo.

Signing class: 2021Signed with: Texas A&MStar ranking: 4Composite score: 0.9048

Notable: Another dominant offensive tackle, Zuhn was a powerful presence on the SaberCats' offensive line before missing his senior year with a knee injury. He was first-team 5A all-state in 2019, the No. 2 Class of 2021 recruit in Colorado and the No. 20 offensive tackle nationally. He played nearly 700 snaps for Texas A&M in 2022 and is expected to compete for starting spot again this fall.

Ian Wolfe, offensive line/tight end (Fort Collins)

Signing class: 2006Signed with: KansasStar ranking: 3Composite score: 0.8778

Notable: Wolfe was an offensive anchor for some strong Lambkins teams in the mid-2000s before signing with Kansas. He was first-team 5A all-state his senior season and a two-time all-conference selection while playing with other Fort Collins stars on this list.

Jon Cooper, offensive line (Fort Collins)

Signing class: 2005Signed with: OklahomaStar ranking: 3Composite score: 0.8778

Notable: Speaking of other Fort Collins stars, Cooper was among the brightest, earning all-state honors and Front Range Conference Player of the Year honors in 2004. He then started all four years at Oklahoma and was in the NFL for four years with the Vikings and Titans. Cooper has since been an assistant coach at Utah State, UCF, Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma and now North Texas.

Ethan Thomason, offensive line (Rocky Mountain)

Rocky Mountain High School's Ethan Thomason (78) directs the offensive line during a game against Fort Collins at French Field in Fort Collins, Colo. on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

Signing class: 2023Signed with: BYUStar ranking: 3Composite score: 0.8739

Notable: Thomason was the latest great offensive tackle in Fort Collins, wrapping up a dominant career last fall with 5A first-team all-state honors. The massive 6-foot-8 presence allowed the Lobos to run for more than 5,000 yards during his Rocky career. Thomason signed with BYU as a three-star recruit and is expected to redshirt this upcoming season.

Gage Ginther, offensive line (Fossil Ridge)

Fossil Ridge junior tackle Gage Ginther (78) looks toward the sideline between plays during the Canvas Community Classic against Fort Collins at Canvas Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

Signing class: 2024Committed to: TennesseeStar ranking: 3Composite score: 0.87 (full composite not yet available)

Notable: Ginther still has a senior year to go. But right now, he's the only No. 1 Colorado recruit from the Fort Collins area in the history of 247 Sports' rankings. The senior committed to Tennessee in April, choosing the Vols over renowned programs like USC, Penn State and Oregon. He'll be the key cog in the SaberCats' offense again this season under new coach Chris Tedford.

Justin Michael, offensive line (Poudre)

Poudre football player Justin Michael during a game against Fossil Ridge on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at French Field. Fossil Ridge won 27-7.

Signing class: 2021Signed with: Colorado StateStar ranking: 3Composite score: 0.8315

Notable: The three-year Impalas starter on the line earned consecutive all-conference honors and was a top-20 Colorado recruit. He is the highest-rated Poudre player in the modern era of recruiting rankings. Michael spent his first two seasons at CSU but battled injuries before transferring to the University of Northern Colorado.

Alex Kinney, punter (Rocky Mountain)

Signing class: 2015Signed with: ColoradoStar ranking: 3Composite score: 0.8308

Notable: Kinney is by far the best kicker in local history. He earned all-state honors from numerous outlets in his 2014 senior year, helping the Lobos to a 9-2 season while averaging more than 41 yards per punt and scoring 58 points as placekicker. He went to CU, where he was among the Buffaloes' best punters ever and was a finalist for the 2018 Ray Guy Award, given to the nation's best college punter.

Trenton Noller, offensive line (Windsor)

Signing class: 2014Signed with: NavyStar ranking: 3Composite score: 0.8200

Notable: Noller was part of a great Windsor run in the early 2010s and was a key part of that 2011 state title as a sophomore. The consensus 3-star recruit earned a 3A first-team all-state spot in 2014 and was a three-time all-conference performer. Noller signed with Navy and played sparingly with the Midshipmen.

Tanner Arkin, tight end (Fossil Ridge)

Fossil Ridge football tight end Tanner Arkin catches a pass during a summer workout on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

Signing class: 2021Signed with: Colorado StateStar ranking: 3Composite score: 0.8185

Notable: Arkin was a three-sport standout at Fossil and a three-star football recruit while playing tight end and defensive line for the SaberCats. He was first-team all-conference and all-state honorable mention before signing with CSU. He caught 14 passes for 116 yards in 2022 before transferring to Illinois this offseason.

Brian Crespo-Jacquez, offensive line (Poudre)

Colorado State starting tackle Brian Crespo-Jaquez, a former Poudre player, warms up before the CSU Spring Game at Canvas Stadium on April 23, 2022.

Signing class: 2020Signed with: Colorado StateStar ranking: 3Composite score: 0.8173

Notable: Crespo-Jacquez was a year ahead of Poudre teammate Justin Michael, and both became future Rams. The former Impalas star was a second-team all-state and first-team all-conference selection at Poudre. He signed with CSU and was the starting left tackle in the Rams' 2022 season opener before missing the remainder of the season with an injury.

Matt Yemm, athlete/wide receiver (Fort Collins)

From the archives: Fort Collins High School quarterback Matt Yemm runs for a 37-yard touchdown over Rocky Mountain in 2005. Yemm was hired as the Fort Collins head coach on Thursday.

Signing class: 2007Signed with: Colorado StateStar ranking: 3Composite score: 0.8111

Notable: This will be a familiar name. Yemm did it all at Fort Collins, lettering in three sports and starting at quarterback, where he was a 5A first-team all-state selection and two-time all-conference pick while leading the Lambkins to two FRL titles. He was recruited to CSU by legendary coach Sonny Lubick and caught 41 passes for more than 500 yards and two touchdowns in his career. He's back at Fort Collins, entering his fifth season as head football coach.

Derrick Catlett, tight end (Fort Collins)

Signing class: 2005Signed with: Iowa StateStar ranking: 3Composite score: 0.8111

Notable: Catlett was part of that strong mid-2000s run at FCHS, earning second-team all-state honors in 2004 and helping the Lambkins to a conference championship. He signed with Iowa State and caught 70 passes for 543 yards and four touchdowns in his Cyclones career.

Spencer Lovell, offensive line (Rocky Mountain)

Signing class: 2018Signed with: Arizona StateStar ranking: 3Composite score: 0.8104

Notable: Lovell paved the way for a ferocious Lobos rushing attack that averaged nearly 200 yards per game in his three seasons on the line. He earned 5A all-state honorable mention honors in 2017 and signed with Arizona State, playing 28 games in three seasons. Lovell transferred to Cal in 2022 for his redshirt senior season, starting three games before an injury ended his college career.

Wyatt Ekeler, running back (Windsor)

Signing class: 2020Signed with: WyomingStar ranking: 3Score: 0.8100 (no composite available)

Notable: The brother of NFL star Austin, the younger Ekeler ran for more than 2,000 yards in two seasons as a Wizard, taking 4A second-team all-state honors in 2019. He signed with Wyoming and has largely played defense in college, making 67 tackles and intercepting a pass in 2022. Ekeler is expected to start at free safety in 2023, his redshirt junior season.

Alex Kelly, quarterback (Rocky Mountain)

Signing class: 2008Signed with: Colorado StateStar ranking: 2Composite score: 0.7933

Notable: Kelly still holds many Rocky Mountain passing records after a prolific career on the gridiron and diamond in the mid-2000s. He was a 5A first-team all-state selection as a senior and helped the Lobos win consecutive state baseball titles in 2007-08. Kelly signed with the Rams but left the football program after one season to focus on his baseball career.

Corte Tapia, defensive end (Windsor)

Signing class: 2017Signed with: Colorado StateStar ranking: 2Composite score: 0.7893

Notable: Tapia was a defensive beast at Windsor, helping the Wizards to the 2015 state title and earning 2016 4A first-team all-state honors as a senior. He also broke Calais Campbell's Colorado high school single-season sacks record with 15.5 in 2015. Tapia signed with CSU and played sparingly as a fullback and tight end over four seasons.

Zach Donaldson, safety (Fort Collins)

Signing class: 2007Signed with: Colorado StateStar ranking: 2Composite score: 0.7889

Notable: Donaldson was a key defensive piece on those strong 2000s Fort Collins teams, earning all-conference honors as a safety. He then joined teammate Matt Yemm at CSU as the 15th-ranked Colorado recruit in the Class of 2007 before playing sparingly on special teams and in the defensive backfield during his Rams career.

Max McDonald, linebacker (Rocky Mountain)

Colorado State University junior linebacker Max McDonald poses for a portrait at Canvas Stadium on Friday, March 8, 2019, in Fort Collins, Colo.

Signing class: 2015Signed with: Colorado StateStar ranking: 2Composite score: 0.7785

Notable: McDonald starred for Rocky Mountain in the early 2010s, recording more than 300 tackles and 10 sacks in his career and earning a 5A second-team all-state spot in 2014 while helping the Lobos to a 9-2 season. McDonald played in 35 games for CSU from 2016-19, making 84 tackles.

Jake Hanks, linebacker (Fort Collins)

Signing class: 2013Signed with: TulsaStar ranking: 2Composite score: 0.7752

Notable: Hanks was a versatile standout for Fort Collins from 2010-12, earning all-conference honors in his senior season, when he had 61 tackles and 6.5 sacks while rushing for 348 yards and 6 TDs as a fullback. He also won the 2012 Colorado 5A boys shot put title. Hanks mostly played special teams for Tulsa, recording five tackles in his career.

Adam Korby, offensive line (Poudre)

Signing class: 2004Signed with: IdahoStar ranking: 2Composite score: 0.7667

Notable: A three-year starter and four-year letterman, Korby is one of the Poudre greats on the offensive line. He was a 5A first-team all-state selection in 2003 and a two-time all-conference performer. He set the Impalas' career record for pancake blocks with 121. Korby started nearly 50 games in four seasons at Idaho.

Alex Square, running back (Poudre)

Signing class: 2005Signed with: Colorado StateStar ranking: 2Composite score: 0.7667

Notable: Korby was opening up holes on the line for Square, who ran right through them. He was a first-team all-state standout in 2003, rushing for 1,684 yards and a school-record 29 total touchdowns as a senior. Square was a full-time kick and punt returner during his CSU career under Lubick and Stave Fairchild.

Trevor Shaw, linebacker (Poudre)

Signing class: 2008Signed with: WyomingStar ranking: 2Composite score: 0.7667

Notable: Shaw was a multi-time all-conference selection at outside linebacker, helping the Impalas to a 2005 FRL title and a six-win FRL runner-up campaign in 2007. He signed with Wyoming, one of two Fort Collins Class of 2008 players to sign with the Cowboys.

Luke Chase, linebacker (Windsor)

Signing class: 2003Signed with: WyomingStar ranking: 2Composite score: 0.7667

Notable: Chase racked up more than 400 tackles at linebacker in his Windsor career and helped the Wizards to a 3A semifinal appearance in 2000. He joined older brother Matt (himself a Windsor standout), as both played for Wyoming, with Luke starting his final two seasons and making 96 tackles.

Chance Crawford, defensive end (Fort Collins)

Signing class: 2008Signed with: WyomingStar ranking: 2Composite score: 0.7667

Notable: The edge rusher played on both the offensive and defensive lines, helping the Lambkins to a 12-1 mark in 2006, his junior season. Crawford chose Wyoming over CU, CSU, Air Force and Kansas State but played sparingly in his Cowboys career.

Honorable mentions: Jordan Houtz, linebacker (Fort Collins, 2002); Joe Monty, linebacker (Fort Collins, 2002); Salofia Gaoa, offensive line (Rocky Mountain, 2015); Sam Carlson, offensive line (Poudre, 2011)

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: The top 25 high school football recruits from Fort Collins