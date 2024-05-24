The best Premier League dynasties - who was the greatest?

A record fourth consecutive Premier League title cements Pep Guardiola's Manchester City as one of the best Premier League teams in years.

So how do City compare to some of the other great Premier League dynasties?

[Getty Images]

Guardiola's City side have won six of the past seven titles.

That run started off with a record 100-point haul in 2017-18 and 98 points the following season.

Last season, they won the Treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

City's dominance, with just one Liverpool title puncturing the run, has been helped by their sensational form in the run-in in most of the campaigns.

Kevin de Bruyne, Ederson, Bernardo Silva, John Stones and Kyle Walker have been there for all the titles, with Sergio Aguero and then Erling Haaland banging in the goals.

