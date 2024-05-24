The best Premier League dynasties - who was the greatest?

A record fourth consecutive Premier League title cements Pep Guardiola's Manchester City as one of the best Premier League teams in years.

So how do City compare with some of the other great Premier League dynasties?

Chelsea 2004-2007

Jose Mourinho helped establish Chelsea as one of the Premier League's top teams when he arrived in 2004.

And his personality - as he became known as 'the Special One' following a slight misquote from his opening Chelsea news conference - shook up the Premier League.

He led them to two Premier League titles, and a second-placed finish, in his three full seasons in charge before a fractious exit - which would become a running theme in his managerial career.

Stalwarts of the side included England trio Frank Lampard, John Terry and Joe Cole, plus goalkeeper Petr Cech, holding midfielder Claude Makelele and striker Didier Drogba.

