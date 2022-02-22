Who are the best potential free agent targets for the Boston Celtics to fill out the rest of their roster with?

Now that the Boston Celtics can be sure they won’t have to pony up an additional $1.5 million in bonus cash to star forward Jaylen Brown for making the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, the Celtics can afford to fill all three vacant regular roster slots with veteran minimum players who can help the team win now — and perhaps also in future seasons, with the right fit.

But who are the candidates out there who might make sense for the Celtics to pursue who aren’t waiting for a buyout to happen? Are there free agents not currently signed to a team who might make sense for Boston to extend an offer to?

Let’s take a look at the prospective targets for the Celtics to fill out their roster with ahead of the stretch run.

DJ Augustin - point guard

At age 34 and 5-foot-11, don’t expect much from Augustin on defense. But he tries, and shoots north of 40% from deep, making him an interesting target for a team that could certainly use a little more shooting.

Jordan Bell - center

Bell won’t likely change the trajectory of a game for the Celtics but could help as a depth big man with some passing and rim protection skills — if under-used both in his previous stops.

Moses Brown - center

Bringing back the Celtics short-timer wouldn’t be a bad option of the team wants another big body to pull down boards in those “break glass in case of emergency” moments.

Jevon Carter - guard

He’s a little small at 6-foot-1 and not great at helping a team’s offense, but if you want a tenacious defender to help out the bench’s backcourt, it might be worth giving Carter a shot.

Willie Cauley-Stein - center

Cauley-Stein may not have lived up to the expectations some had for his game at the NBA level, but he can still be a perfectly solid big man off the bench

KZ Okpala - forward

Young (just 22) and still a bit raw on both ends, Okpala has shot the rock decently for the Miami Heat before they cut him to facilitate moves at the trade deadline, Okpala is an upside play who won’t help much now but could pan out into a decent rotation player.

Dennis Smith, Jr. - point guard

Smith would be sidelined for several weeks with an elbow injury if picked up, but there’s an argument he might make a solid reclamation project if you believe other issues plaguing his career are worth overlooking.

Isaiah Thomas - point guard

As long as this is seen as more like Udonis Haslem’s last few seasons with the Miami Heat than his last tenure with the team, this could make sense from a leadership and vibes perspective.

