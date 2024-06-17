‘Best in his position’ – La Liga goalkeeper lavishes praise on Real Madrid defender

Athletic Club and Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon has come out and praised Real Madrid veteran Dani Carvajal, hailing him as the ‘best right-back in the world’.

Carvajal has enjoyed a stunning 2023/24 campaign during which he played an integral part in Real Madrid winning the La Liga title, the Spanish Super Cup and the UEFA Champions League.

Continuing in his rich vein of form, the 32-year-old right-back put in a brilliant display as Spain defeated Croatia 3-0 in their UEFA Euro 2024 this past weekend, with Carvajal even scoring a goal.

When asked whether the Real Madrid veteran can win the Ballon d’Or, Simon insisted that whether Carvajal wins it or not, he is the best player in his position without a doubt.

“I don’t know if I should call him the Ballon d’Or, but what is clear to me is that he is the best right-back in the world. He’s showing it at Real Madrid, in the national team, what he transmits in the dressing room,” said Simon, as quoted by MARCA.

Unai Simon says Dani Carvajal is the best RB in the world. (Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)

“He wants to win everything, even in the basketball games we play before training. I don’t know if he will win the Ballon d’Or, but he is the best in his position.”

Contract talks to begin soon

Unai Simon is not the only one impressed by Carvajal’s performances in the recent past, with Real Madrid also understood to be very happy with the level shown by the seasoned campaigner.

As such, the Merengues are planning to hand him a new contract and plan on opening talks with the veteran defender soon.

Carvajal’s current contract with Real Madrid runs until 2025 and it appears only a matter of time that he will have at least another year added on the deal.