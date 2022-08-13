Best plays from Packers’ preseason-opening loss to 49ers

The Green Bay Packers dropped the preseason opener 28-21 to the San Francisco 49ers on Friday night at Levi’s Stadium. Matt LaFleur’s team took an early lead on a touchdown pass from Jordan Love to Romeo Doubs and later re-took the lead on an Amari Rodgers score, but the 49ers made the big plays late to get the win.

Here are the notable plays and highlights from the Packers’ defeat:

It had to be Romeo.

Who scored the first touchdown of the preseason? Of course, it was Romeo Doubs. The rookie standout beat single coverage from the slot on fourth down to create a 34-yard touchdown from Jordan Love in the first quarter. The score gave the Packers an early 7-3 advantage.

There goes Amari

A special teams highlight? No way. Second-year receiver Amari Rodgers showed off some explosiveness on this 50-yard kickoff return. He found some space to his right, slipped a tackle and raced down the sideline. To celebrate, Rashan Gary – wearing street clothes on the sideline – decked him.

Story continues

Spinning Danny Davis

After two long touchdown passes from the 49ers opened up a 20-7 lead, Love and the Packers responded with a scoring drive capped off by this spinning touchdown catch by undrafted rookie Danny Davis. The former Badger made a nice adjustment on Love’s back-shoulder throw and then burst through to get into the end zone. Love said he changed Davis’ route at the line and then attacked when the cornerback’s head was turned to the ball. Smart play, good catch, nice score.

Etling beats the blitz

Danny Etling connects with BJ Baylor for the BIG gain!#GoPackGo 📺: #GBvsSF | Packers TV Network + @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/2ipFp4f7dW — Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 13, 2022

Against a double-linebacker blitz, third-string quarterback Danny Etling calmly threw a perfect touch pass on the wheel route to rookie running back BJ Baylor, who rumbled through tacklers to create a 68-yard play. It was the Packers’ longest play from scrimmage. However, the explosive play didn’t lead to point after Gabe Brkic missed a short field goal.

Amari re-takes the lead

The Packers briefly lead in the fourth quarter after Amari Rodgers slipped a tackle in the flat and scored on a 22-yard play from Etling. It was a play that helped show why a more explosive version of Rodgers could be valuable. He was quick around the corner and balanced through contact, with the burst to get upfield and win the race to the end zone. The Packers led 21-20, but the 49ers scored on the next possession.

1

1

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire