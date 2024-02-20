Best plays from Ohio State basketball’s upset victory over Purdue

In what has been a disappointing season for Ohio State basketball, the Buckeyes pulled off an upset of the second ranked team in college basketball for their biggest win of the season.

After Chris Holtmann’s firing last week interim head coach Jake Diebler led Ohio State to a victory over Purdue in his first game as the head coach.

Many players made big contributions for the Buckeyes on Sunday as 11 players were utilized with nine playing 14 or more minutes. The Buckeyes did a good job of communicating on the defensive end to hold the Boilermakers who average 84.4 points per game to just 69 on Sunday.

On the offensive end, the Buckeyes came up with big shots time and time again throughout the game, particularly down the stretch to come out on top.

Here are some of best plays from Ohio State’s victory over the weekend.

Jamison Battle back-to-back-to-back threes

Bruce Thornton 22 points

Just some fun with numbers here: Bruce Thornton is the first Ohio State G to reach 2️⃣2️⃣ points in a game vs. an AP top-2️⃣ team since Michael Redd also scored 2️⃣2️⃣ vs. No. 2️⃣ Kansas in 1997.@Bruce2T_ x @OhioStateHoops#B1Gstats pic.twitter.com/VOnfaJvJpv — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) February 19, 2024

Steal and bucket

THE STEAL AND THE BUCKET FOR @OhioStateHoops ⚡ pic.twitter.com/fjpH1NiShg — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) February 18, 2024

Roddy Gayle no look

Roddy Gayle with the no look pass to Jamison Battle in transition!

pic.twitter.com/RT1M9I8POX — The Ohio State Hoops Insider (@OSUHoopsInsider) February 18, 2024

Zed Key dominant defense

Zed Key had Edey in absolute HELL pic.twitter.com/DpTbQDrjEj — Brodie (@BrodieKnowsBall) February 19, 2024

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire