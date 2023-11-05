Advertisement

The best plays from epic QB battle between Caleb Williams and Michael Penix Jr.

Pac-12 Network

No. 5 Washington and Michael Penix Jr. came out on top, 52-42, in an epic offensive battle against No. 20 USC and Caleb Williams on Nov. 4, 2023. Penix Jr. threw for two touchdowns and 256 yards. USC quarterback Caleb Williams threw for 312 yards and accounted for four touchdowns.