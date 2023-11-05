The best plays from epic QB battle between Caleb Williams and Michael Penix Jr.

Dillon Johnson rushed for 256 yards and four touchdowns as Washington put up a whopping 572 yards of offense.
The final play of the first half of USC's game vs. Cal came right before the third quarter started.
Penix is at -145 to win while no other player has better than 10-to-1 odds.
Follow along throughout Saturday as we give live updates and commentary on all the Week 7 action.
The Heisman Trophy odds have shifted dramatically after Week 7 of the college football season.
Michael Penix Jr. had four turnovers in Washington's close win over Arizona State.
The Trojans' College Football Playoff hopes are pretty much toast.
Oregon missed a game-tying field goal as time expired.
Two of the leading contenders for the Heisman Trophy will square off in a top-10 Pac-12 showdown on Saturday.
A rivalry. A game top-10 opponent. A sea of purple. The moment wasn't too big for Penix Jr. as he shredded the Ducks before reveling with a delirious Washington crowd.
All of USC’s warts were on full display in Saturday night's loss to Notre Dame.
Follow all the action during a loaded Week 10 slate.
The Bulldogs got a key interception from Nazir Stackhouse to extend their win streak to 26 games.
John Kennedy scored the Copa Libertadores winner for Fluminense and was sent off minutes later after an excessive celebration.
Zxavian Harris appeared to get his hand on Randy Bond's 47-yard kick.
The NASCAR Cup Series will crown its 2023 champion on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs game in Frankfurt.
Here's how to watch the Missouri vs. Georgia game today, plus the rest of the Week 10 college football schedule.
In what was likely the final installment of Bedlam for the foreseeable future, Oklahoma State spoiled rival Oklahoma’s hopes of winning a national championship.
Almeida dominated Lewis on Saturday, but failed to get the finish despite multiple opportunites.