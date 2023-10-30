Best plays from Derrick Henry's 122-yard game vs. Falcons Week 8
Watch the best plays from Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry's 122-yard game vs. the Atlanta Falcons during Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
Watch the best plays from Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry's 122-yard game vs. the Atlanta Falcons during Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
Will Levis will play his first NFL snaps on Sunday.
Bijan Robinson was started in 99% of Yahoo Sports fantasy football leagues Sunday.
Andy Behrens looks to find some clarity regarding the fantasy football situations keeping managers up at night.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Ravens vs. Titans in London.
Campbell will support teachers in cities where he grew up, went to college and where he's played in the NFL.
Van Jefferson will get a fresh start with the Falcons after seeing very little playing time with the Rams in 2023.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jaguars vs. Falcons in London.
The Titans' Will Levis threw a beauty of a pass, but was DeAndre Hopkins too open?
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. 49ers game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Rookie Will Levis made a dramatic impact in his first NFL game, giving the Titans a shot of unexpected hope
Your go-to spot for everything Victor Wembanyama, the NBA's most hyped prospect since LeBron James.
Nine contenders could boost themselves in the second half of the season. They include the 49ers bolstering their defense and the Cowboys their O-line. Yet, Detroit could make the biggest splash.
Week 8 was rough for fantasy quarterbacks. But there are some intriguing reinforcements available on the waiver wire for Week 9.
Christian McCaffrey tied a record that's stood for nearly 60 years.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don breaks down every matchup from the Week 8 Sunday slate.
Receiver A.J. Brown now owns the record for most consecutive games with 125 receiving yards or more.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon sheds light on some key events from Week 8's Sunday action.
Dallas unlocked a dimension it hadn't shown this season in demolishing Los Angeles. It couldn't come at a bigger time so far this season.
It's been a strong start in a reduced role for Chris Paul, who's finding ways to help the Warriors win.