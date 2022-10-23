The best plays from Damien Martinez's career rushing performance vs. Colorado

The Associated Press

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) Sean Clifford threw four touchdown passes, Penn State's defense forced seven punts and the No. 16 Nittany Lions beat Minnesota 45-17 on Saturday night. A week after the worst game of his six-year career, a smattering of boos rang out from the 107,000 fans clad all in white when Clifford was announced as the starting quarterback. Clifford threw darts over the middle to tight ends Tyler Warren and Theo Johnson on back-to-back possessions in the second quarter to put Penn State (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) up for good.