The best plays from Caleb Williams' dazzling USC debut vs. Rice
USC quarterback Caleb Williams completed 19 of 22 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 68 yards in his Trojan debut, a 66-14 win over Rice.
USC quarterback Caleb Williams completed 19 of 22 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 68 yards in his Trojan debut, a 66-14 win over Rice.
A great fight, but just not enough for the Irish tonight
Alabama vs. Texas will be College Gameday sight for week two
Alabama makes quick work of Utah State defeating the Aggies 55-0.
Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Images The Trojans came out and dominated in the debut performance of the Lincoln Riley era, burying the Rice Owls 66-14. The offense was electric all afternoon, hardly ever slowed down by the Rice defense, led by a stellar outing from Caleb Williams.
No. 2 Ohio State started slow but rallied past No. 5 Notre Dame. C.J. Stroud threw for two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score to Xavier Johnson.
Breaking down the Detroit Lions depth chart after the formation of the 53-man roster
Lincoln Riley chatted with Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth and Ted Robinson after the Trojans beat Rice 66-14 in his USC head coaching debut.
Former Boyne City wrestling coach Justin Perkins pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a student on Friday.
Tennessee football opened the season with a 59-10 win against Ball State at Neyland Stadium.
When an accomplished boxer in his mid-30s returns to the ring after a four-year absence and a potentially serious health problem, most fight fans assume — quite correctly, in most cases — it's because the fighter spent all his money. “Thank God, that's not me,” Abner Mares said with a chuckle. “I’m just coming back for the love,” Mares told The Associated Press.
LOS ANGELES (AP) Caleb Williams passed for 249 yards, rushed for 68 more and hit Jordan Addison for two touchdowns, and coach Lincoln Riley's tenure at No. 14 Southern California got off to a roaring start with a 66-14 victory over Rice on Saturday. Calen Bullock, Shane Lee and Ralen Goforth returned three of USC's four interceptions for touchdowns. The Trojans scored more points in Riley's debut than they did in any game under Clay Helton, who was fired last season before a powerhouse program sank to its worst record in 30 years.
This stat may have been overlooked on Friday
With a preseason under their belts, Wright is one of 10 steals so far from the 2022 NFL draft:
ATLANTA (AP) Stetson Bennett and the Georgia defense picked up where they left off in last year's national championship game, even with a bunch of their former teammates now playing in the NFL. Bennett threw for 368 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, a revamped defense didn't miss a beat, and the No. 3 Bulldogs looked very much like a champion intent on repeating with a 49-3 rout of No. 11 Oregon on Saturday. Bennett completed 25-of-31 passes with two touchdowns and ran for another score in the season opener before calling it a day in the third quarter.
Beamer Ball is on full display as the Gamecocks steal the momentum and pull away for a decisive Week 1 victory.
Georgia Bulldogs legend and ESPN College GameDay analyst David Pollack correctly predicted the CFP national title game and SEC championship last August. Can he do it again?
Mexico's lower house of Congress early on Saturday passed a bill to give the Army control over the civilian-led National Guard in a controversial move that critics say will unconstitutionally tighten the military's grip over law and order. The legislative push marks something of a reversal for leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who promised on the campaign trail to deemphasize the military's control over public security but has presided over record violence during nearly four years in office. The National Guard police force began operating in early 2019 at the behest of Lopez Obrador, who argued the new law enforcement agency would end rampant corruption under its predecessor, the Federal Police.
L.A. Times sports readers are upset that they have to watch some games on Peacock and not SportsNet LA.
Smith on being blackballed. “Yeah, 100 percent. Anybody can sit here and tell you that that’s a fact.”
Satellites recorded another large methane leak at an offshore platform belonging to Mexico's Pemex in August, according to exclusive data shared with Reuters, even as pressure mounts on the state oil company to reduce these emissions. Three satellites recorded images of methane plumes at the Ku-Maloob-Zaap oil field cluster in the Gulf of Mexico during six days between Aug 5 and Aug 29, said Itziar Irakulis-Loitxate, a scientist from the Polytechnic University of Valencia. During these days, some 44,064 tons of methane were released into the atmosphere from the Zaap oil field in another "ultraemission", Irakulis-Loitxate estimated.