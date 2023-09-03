The best plays from Caleb Williams' 5-TD performance vs. Nevada
USC quarterback Caleb Williams threw for 319 yards and five touchdowns in the No. 6 Trojans' 66-14 win over Nevada on Sept. 2, 2023.
Can USC's Caleb Williams become the first player since Ohio State’s Archie Griffin in 1974 and 1975 to win multiple Heismans?
Caleb Williams had a strong 2023 debut for USC, but freshman Zachariah Branch stole the show.
Though the real fun begins next week with Week 1, there are seven FBS vs. FBS games on the schedule for Saturday in what’s commonly now referred to as Week 0.
The Trojans are the favorites to win the Pac-12 in 2023. Can they win the conference and make the College Football Playoff?
EA Sports is set to release a new college football video game in 2024, but the compensation for stars like Heisman winner Caleb Williams still need to be ironed out.
In his first career start Penn State QB Drew Allar completed 21-of-29 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns.
Follow us all day for updates on the Week 1 Saturday college football action.
Baylor was a 27.5-point favorite entering the game.
Ohio State had an up-and-down performance on offense to open the 2023 season.
