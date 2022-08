Associated Press

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston looked ready for the regular season in his first game since seriously injuring his left knee last Halloween. Winston completed all four of his passes for 59 yards in the only series he played, setting up the first of Mark Ingram's two touchdowns, and New Orleans defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 27-10 in both clubs' preseason finale Friday night. The Saints (1-2) did not escape the game without a potentially problematic injury, however.