Best plays from 49ers' defense special teams Divisional Round
Watch the Best plays from the San Francisco 49ers' defense special teams from the Divisional Round. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Watch the Best plays from the San Francisco 49ers' defense special teams from the Divisional Round. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Not everyone is on the quarterback's side.
Dick Butkus wants to throw Aaron Rodgers off Twitter.
Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan was still angry after the game about the foul on Caruso.
Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper signed a five-year, $100 contract before the 2020 season. It made him the league’s highest-paid receiver in 2021 with a $20 million base salary and a $22 million cap number. Yet, Cooper tied for 39th in receptions (68), 34th in receiving yards (865) and tied for 37th in points among non-kickers [more]
The 2022 NFL Playoffs continue this weekend with just eight teams left in the Divisional Round. First, on Saturday afternoon, the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Tennessee Titans (4:30 p.m. ET) then at 8:15 p.m. it’s the San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. See below for the full 2022 NFL Divisional
Jones let it rip Friday; Mike McCarthy and Amari Cooper were among his targets as he aired his frustrations for fans in a radio interview. | From @ToddBrock24f7
"If he was on my team I’d have to put hands on him," the NBA legend said of the Brooklyn Nets star's refusal to get the coronavirus shot.
USA TODAY Sports broke down the 12 most intriguing cases on the ballot, with all you need to know heading into Tuesday’s momentous announcement.
But does it make sense for either team to pull the trigger?
Adrian Wojnarowski: Bulls have expressed public and private outage to league office on Allen's Flagrant 2 foul on Friday night - coupled with his personal history of plays considered to be dirty. Billy Donovan said, "He had a history of this…it was ...
Green Bay Packers player got virus after falsely implying he was vaccinated
Former NFL officiating head Mike Pereira is just like many fans: he's bothered by controversial calls. He's also not sure if things will get better.
Caruso came crashing down to the floor hard after Allen swiped at his body sideways in the air.
Tyrrell Hatton lashed out at the closing hole at Yas Links, calling it “one of the worst par-fives I’ve ever seen” after taking a quadruple-bogey nine that all but wrecked his hopes of a successful title defence in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.
NFL divisional playoffs predictions: The top four seeds will not advance says The Times' Sam Farmer, who predicts an upset in each conference.
The DP World Tour has always brought the heat in social content.
Steve Kerr opened up about why there seemed to be such an emotional reaction from the Warriors after a win over the lowly Rockets.
We don't know who the Vikings are going to hire as their new general manager and head coach. And we certainly don't know what those new hires will think of the roster they will inherit. What we do know is that one of their first decisions — and perhaps their biggest decision — is what do do about the Vikings' QB situation, as outlined recently by columnist Chip Scoggins. There are three ...
The first 2022 NFL mock draft from Daniel Jeremiah projects Aidan Hutchinson and Malik Willis to the Lions in the 1st round
The Buccaneers will get running back Leonard Fournette back for Sunday’s divisional round game against the Rams. The Bucs activated Fournette from injured reserve Saturday, waiving running back Le'Veon Bell in a corresponding move. They need him with Ronald Jones ruled out for the second consecutive week with an ankle injury. The Bucs got by [more]