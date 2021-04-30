The best players still available in Day 2 of the 2021 NFL draft

Just because the NFL doesn’t see you as a first-round talent doesn’t mean you can’t succeed as a starter in the league right away. Last year, the Buccaneers were able to steal Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. with the 45th pick, and Winfield was an integral part of the Super Bowl champs’ top defense. The Colts nabbed Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor with the 42nd overall pick, and Taylor was the league’s most productive rookie back with 1,169 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on just 232 carries. Southern Illinois safety Jeremy Chinn lasted until the final pick of the second round, and the Panthers got themselves a key multi-position player on the cheap as a result.

So, as we all wake up bleary-eyed with the first round of the 2021 MFL draft behind us, keep in mind that there’s still a ton of positional value out there, and a lot of players with legitimate first-round grades still waiting to help make their teams better. Here are the best players available in Day 2 of the 2021 NFL draft.