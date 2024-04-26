Best players left on our Saints big board for Day 2 of the NFL draft
After a night full of excitement, the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is officially in the books. The New Orleans Saints were able to get their potential long-term answer at offensive tackle in Taliese Fuaga. With the team currently holding the No. 45 selection on Day 2, there will be a ton of opportunity for them to get potentially another cornerstone piece to add to their franchise.
We’ve already highlighted specific targets for the Saints, but here are the best players available on Day 2’s big board:
Cooper DeJean, CB Iowa
Jackson Powers-Johnson, C Oregon
Johnny Newton, DT Illinois
Adonai Mitchell, WR Texas
Ladd McConkey, WR Georgia
Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB Alabama
Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB Missouri
Kingsley Suamataia, OT BYU
Braden Fiske, DT Florida State
Cooper Beebe, OG Kansas State
Keon Coleman, WR Florida State
Payton Wilson, LB NC State
Marshawn Kneeland, DT Western Michigan
Edgerrin Cooper, LB Texas A&M
Max Melton, CB Rutgers
Kris Jenkins, DT Michigan
Kamara Lassiter, CB Georgia
Blake Fisher, OT Notre Dame
Johnathon Brooks, RB Texas
Junior Colson, LB Michigan
T.J. Tampa, Iowa State
Mike Sainristil, CB Michigan
Cedric Gray, LB North Carolina
Ruke Orhorhoro, DT Clemson
Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE Texas
Zach Frazier, C West Virginia
Ja’Lynn Polk, WR Washington
Zak Zinter, OG Michigan
Christian Mahogany, OG Boston College
Trey Benson, RB Florida State
Malachi Corley, WR Western Kentucky
Jaden Hicks, S Washington State
Roman Wilson, WR Michigan
Cole Bishop, S Utah
Cam Hart, CB Notre Dame
Javon Bullard, S Georgia
Maason Smith, DT LSU
Chris Braswell, DE Alabama
Troy Franklin, WR Oregon
Cade Stover, TE Ohio State
Michael Hall Jr., DT Ohio State
Jalen McMillan, WR Washington
Christian Hayes, OG Uconn
Adisa Issac, DE Penn State
Andru Phillips, CB Kentucky
Bralen Trice, DE Washington
Devontez Walker, WR North Carolina
Spencer Rattler, QB South Carolina