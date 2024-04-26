Advertisement

Best players left on our Saints big board for Day 2 of the NFL draft

lukeloffredo
·2 min read

After a night full of excitement, the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is officially in the books. The New Orleans Saints were able to get their potential long-term answer at offensive tackle in Taliese Fuaga. With the team currently holding the No. 45 selection on Day 2, there will be a ton of opportunity for them to get potentially another cornerstone piece to add to their franchise.

We’ve already highlighted specific targets for the Saints, but here are the best players available on Day 2’s big board:

  1. Cooper DeJean, CB Iowa

  2. Jackson Powers-Johnson, C Oregon

  3. Johnny Newton, DT Illinois

  4. Adonai Mitchell, WR Texas

  5. Ladd McConkey, WR Georgia

  6. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB Alabama

  7. Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB Missouri

  8. Kingsley Suamataia, OT BYU

  9. Braden Fiske, DT Florida State

  10. Cooper Beebe, OG Kansas State

  11. Keon Coleman, WR Florida State

  12. Payton Wilson, LB NC State

  13. Marshawn Kneeland, DT Western Michigan

  14. Edgerrin Cooper, LB Texas A&M

  15. Max Melton, CB Rutgers

  16. Kris Jenkins, DT Michigan

  17. Kamara Lassiter, CB Georgia

  18. Blake Fisher, OT Notre Dame

  19. Tyler Nubin, S Minnesota

  20. Johnathon Brooks, RB Texas

  21. Junior Colson, LB Michigan

  22. T.J. Tampa, Iowa State

  23. Mike Sainristil, CB Michigan

  24. Cedric Gray, LB North Carolina

  25. Ruke Orhorhoro, DT Clemson

  26. Roger Rosengarten, OT Washington

  27. Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE Texas

  28. Zach Frazier, C West Virginia

  29. Ja’Lynn Polk, WR Washington

  30. Zak Zinter, OG Michigan

  31. Christian Mahogany, OG Boston College

  32. Trey Benson, RB Florida State

  33. Malachi Corley, WR Western Kentucky

  34. Jaden Hicks, S Washington State

  35. Roman Wilson, WR Michigan

  36. Cole Bishop, S Utah

  37. Cam Hart, CB Notre Dame

  38. Javon Bullard, S Georgia

  39. Maason Smith, DT LSU

  40. Chris Braswell, DE Alabama

  41. Troy Franklin, WR Oregon

  42. Cade Stover, TE Ohio State

  43. Michael Hall Jr., DT Ohio State

  44. Jalen McMillan, WR Washington

  45. Christian Hayes, OG Uconn

  46. Adisa Issac, DE Penn State

  47. Andru Phillips, CB Kentucky

  48. Bralen Trice, DE Washington

  49. Devontez Walker, WR North Carolina

  50. Spencer Rattler, QB South Carolina

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire