Best players left on our Saints big board for Day 2 of the NFL draft

After a night full of excitement, the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is officially in the books. The New Orleans Saints were able to get their potential long-term answer at offensive tackle in Taliese Fuaga. With the team currently holding the No. 45 selection on Day 2, there will be a ton of opportunity for them to get potentially another cornerstone piece to add to their franchise.

We’ve already highlighted specific targets for the Saints, but here are the best players available on Day 2’s big board:

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire