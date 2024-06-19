The best players at Euro 2024: Matchday 1 - ranked

We're just one round of fixtures into Euro 2024, but it's already fair to say that the game's superstars are delivering at the tournament.

The likes of Jude Bellingham, Lamine Yamal and Jamal Musiala were all at their best in the opening fixtures, providing match-winning contributions for their nations.

But who has been the pick of the bunch thus far?

Well, that's what we're here to find out.

Here's our picks for the top 10 players of the tournament so far.

Had Spain not had a goalkeeper as utterly brilliant as Unai Simon between the sticks, then chances are they wouldn't even have beaten Croatia, never mind beaten them 3-0.



The Athletic Club star made five saves in total in the win, including a penalty stop to deny Bruno Petkovic in the second half.

9. Dennis Man (Romania)

No one really expected Romania to be as bloody brilliant as they were against Ukraine, and yet they were thanks to the likes of Dennis Man.



The Parma winger was instrumental in the 3-0 win, setting up two of his side's three goals on the day.

Amazingly, the game against Croatia was 32-year-old six-time UEFA Champions League winner Dani Carvajal's first ever Euros appearance.



That is a remarkable stat.



The veteran full-back marked his maiden Euros outing with a goal and a very impressive defensive outing. Nice one.

Toni Kroos attempted 102 passes against Scotland on Friday night.



He completed 101 of those passes.



The guy just does not lose the ball, and it's key to everything that Germany do.

6. N'Golo Kante (France)

We did not think N'Golo Kante was still this good.



Now playing his club football in a league no one watches (the Saudi Pro League), no one was really sure how much Kante still had left in the tank.



The answer? Quite a lot.



The 33-year-old was as dynamic as ever in France's 1-0 win over Austria.

Fabian Ruiz left his mark with a stunning solo effort in Spain's triumph over Croatia.



It was one of the many impressive bits of skill Fabian pulled out in the win.

4. Federico Chiesa (Italy)

Free from the shackles of Max Allegri-ball, Federico Chiesa looked back to his very best in Italy's win over Albania.



The winger twisted his full-back inside-out on countless occasions throughout the win at Signal Iduna Park, proving his still has it post-ACL injury.

3. Jude Bellingham (England)

A lot was expected from Jude Bellingham at this summer's Euro 2024, and one game in, it's fair to say that he's delivering.



The superstar midfielder headed home the winning goal for the Three Lions against Serbia.



Ballon d'Or incoming? Maybe...

2. Lamine Yamal (Spain)

16 years old.



Imagine being this good at anything at 16 years old.



Lamine Yamal was utterly electric in his tournament debut against Croatia, providing both quality and confidence way beyond his years for Spain on the right flank.

1. Jamal Musiala (Germany)

A pretty obvious choice because he was pretty obviously the best player during the first set of fixtures.



The 21-year-old completed 100% of his passes, scored a stunning goal and caused general havoc against Scotland with his clever movement on and off the ball.



He's developing into one of the best footballers in the world.