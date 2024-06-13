The best players at Euro 2024: 10-1 - ranked

While the European Championship trophy will be the main prize on offer this summer, plenty of players heading to Euro 2024 will also be hoping to secure an individual prize with their performances too.

That prize is the 2024 Ballon d'Or, the most prestigious individual award in football.

So. who will play well enough to become the frontrunner to win it?

Well, in our new 24 for 24 series that's what we've been trying to figure out.

After already ranking the 24-20 and 19-11 best players heading to Euro 2024, here's the rankings you've all been waiting for: 10-1...

Country: France

If you've watched Arsenal in the last two years, it'll come as no surprise that we've picked William Saliba as the best centre-back at Euro 2024.

The towering defender is utterly outstanding, and should be one of the first names on France's teamsheet this summer.

9. Antoine Griezmann

Country: France

Speaking of first names on France's teamsheet, here's Antoine Griezmann - a man who has played 128 games for Les Bleus.

And despite all those appearances and now being 33 years old, he will as important as ever for Didier Deschamps' side in Germany, providing his nation with some creative guile from his new midfield role.

8. Jamal Musiala

Country: Germany

Jamal Musiala could be about to go from one of the best young players in the world, to one of the best footballers in world period, this summer.

The 21-year-old will be both a creative presence and goalscoring threat for Germany, and we're fully expecting him to rack up the goal contributions throughout the tournament.

Country: England

The FWA Footballer of the Year, Phil Foden is heading into Euro 2024 in the form of his life.

His career best 27 goal contributions in the Premier League in 2023/24 guided Man City to another title, and if he can be similarly potent for England then they could be set to finally win their first ever men's Euros - or their first trophy in 58 years.

Having now nailed down the wide left berth ahead of Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish and co., expect big things from Foden in Germany.

Country: Belgium

Despite their squads very obvious flaws, if (and it's a big if) Kevin De Bruyne can stay fit, Belgium can go far at Euro 2024.

The creative midfielder is that good.

5. Harry Kane

Country: England

Comfortably his nation's all-time top goalscorer and a man who is coming off the back of a 44-goal debut season at Bayern Munich.

Yes, of course Harry Kane is one of the five best players heading to Euro 2024.

The striker is outrageously effective in the final third, and should be considered to be one of the number nines in European footballing history at this point...even if he hasn't won any trophies (yet).

4. Toni Kroos

Country: Germany

From someone who's never won a trophy, to someone who has won every single one...except for one.

Legendary midfielder Toni Kroos will be hoping to get his hands on the one winners' medal he currently doesn't have in his collection this summer before he hangs up his boots for good.

If you watched how he dismantled France and the Netherlands upon his return to international duty in March, you wouldn't bet against him getting it.

Country: Spain

Rodri is a natural born winner, and one of the most technically and physically gifted midfielders in the world right now.

That is quite the combination.

As it has for Man City over the past number of years, Rodri's presence in the middle of the park will make Spain a match for any midfield at the tournament in Germany this summer.

2. Jude Bellingham

Country: England

Our top young player heading to Euro 2024, and our second place player overall, it's fair to say that Jude Bellingham will have Europe at his feet this summer.

Having enjoyed an ascent to megastardom thanks to 23 goals in his maiden season at Real Madrid, Bellingham will now be hoping he can wrap up his first Ballon d'Or by inspiring England to glory.

Country: France

If you watched the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, you'll know exactly why Kylian Mbappe is our top player heading to Euro 2024.

Put simply, no other European footballer can score that hat-trick in that important of a fixture.

The generationally brilliant forward will be expected to perform similar miracles this summer in Germany, and we're not betting against him performing them either.