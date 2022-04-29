Here are the best players the Cincinnati Bengals can get in round two of the NFL Draft
Round 1 of the NFL Draft is in the books. Day 2 of the NFL draft will begin on Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m. ET.
The Cincinnati Bengals selected safety Daxton Hill with the No. 31 overall pick and enter Day 2 with picks in the second and third rounds. After a surprising run on wide receivers with five going in the first round, there’s still plenty of good players available.
After drafting Hill in the first round, Cincinnati still has needs at the following positions: Cornerback, tight end, interior defensive line, edge and guard. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said the team will “continue to assess” the different needs as the draft goes on.
Here’s a look at some of the best players still available ahead of Day 2:
Nakobe Dean, linebacker
Malik Willis, quarterback
Josh Paschal, Kentucky
Desmond Ridder, quarterback
Andrew Booth, cornerback
Kyler Gordon, cornerback
David Ojabo, outside linebacker
Breece Hall, running back
Travis Jones, defensive tackle
Logan Hall, defensive line
Skyy Moore, wide receiver
Trey McBride, tight end
Kenneth Walker III, running back
Matt Corral, quarterback
Jalen Pitre, safety
Sam Howell, quarterback
Drake Jackson, outside linebacker
Bernhard Raimann, tackle
George Pickens, wide receiver
Jaquan Brisker, safety
Greg Dulcich, tight end
Christian Harris, linebacker
Boye Mafe, edge
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: NFL Draft: Best Day 2 options for the Cincinnati Bengals