Here are the best players the Cincinnati Bengals can get in round two of the NFL Draft

Round 1 of the NFL Draft is in the books. Day 2 of the NFL draft will begin on Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m. ET.

The Cincinnati Bengals selected safety Daxton Hill with the No. 31 overall pick and enter Day 2 with picks in the second and third rounds. After a surprising run on wide receivers with five going in the first round, there’s still plenty of good players available.

After drafting Hill in the first round, Cincinnati still has needs at the following positions: Cornerback, tight end, interior defensive line, edge and guard. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said the team will “continue to assess” the different needs as the draft goes on.

Here’s a look at some of the best players still available ahead of Day 2:

Nakobe Dean, linebacker

Malik Willis, quarterback

Josh Paschal, Kentucky

Desmond Ridder, quarterback

Andrew Booth, cornerback

Kyler Gordon, cornerback

David Ojabo, outside linebacker

Breece Hall, running back

Travis Jones, defensive tackle

Logan Hall, defensive line

Skyy Moore, wide receiver

Trey McBride, tight end

Kenneth Walker III, running back

Matt Corral, quarterback

Jalen Pitre, safety

Sam Howell, quarterback

Drake Jackson, outside linebacker

Bernhard Raimann, tackle

George Pickens, wide receiver

Jaquan Brisker, safety

Greg Dulcich, tight end

Christian Harris, linebacker

Boye Mafe, edge

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: NFL Draft: Best Day 2 options for the Cincinnati Bengals