Who was the best player to wear No. 21 for the Broncos?

As we continue our series listing the best player to wear each number for the Denver Broncos, which reached No. 21, which is a difficult decision.

Gene Mingo is definitely part of the conversation. Mingo spent four and a half seasons in Denver and he scored 408 points, eighth-most in franchise history. Mingo was more than just a kicker, though. He also totaled 777 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, 454 receiving yards and four scores and 956 return yards and another score. He even threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns.

A two-time AFL All-Star and a member of the Broncos Ring of Fame, Mingo was a do-it-all contributor as a kicker, halfback and returner. One could make a strong case that Mingo was the best No. 21 in franchise history.

Aqib Talib spent four seasons in Denver and he totaled 11 interceptions, six of which he returned for touchdowns (most in franchise history). During his 12-year career with five teams, Talib recorded 35 interceptions and 10 pick-sixes, which ranked fourth in NFL history.

A five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, Talib was a key member of the Broncos’ famous “No Fly Zone” defense that led the team to a victory in Super Bowl 50 following the 2015 season.

So, who was the best No. 21 in franchise history? Vote in the poll!

