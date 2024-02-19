'The best player in the Valley': CVC's Bryson Donelson wins 2023-24 Bob Mathias Award

Central Valley Christian's Bryson Donelson runs the ball against Los Gatos during the CIF State Football Championship at Pasadena City College in Pasadena CA on Saturday, Dec. 09, 2023. The Cavaliers won the game 45-42.

Central Valley Christian senior Bryson Donelson is the Visalia Times-Delta/Tulare Advance-Register’s Bob Mathias Award Winner as Tulare County's most outstanding football player for the 2023-24 school year.

Record-setting season

Donelson put together one of the best seasons, ever, for a Central Section running back.

The Fresno State verbal commit capped off his high school career with 3,297 yards rushing and 58 total touchdowns (47 rushing, 10 receiving, one kickoff return) to spearhead CVC to a state Division 2-AA championship.

The 6-foot, 205-pound running back averaged 206.1 yards rushing per game and set a single-game school record with 391 yards rushing in a quarterfinal playoff win over Tehachapi.

With Donelson as the featured back, the Cavaliers won a Tri-County Conference title, a Central Section Division II plaque, a CIF State regional championship and became the first team in Visalia history to win a state crown.

The Cavaliers' 15 wins this season also set a new school and Visalia city record for most victories in a single season.

According to Central Section historian Bob Barnett, Donelson's 3,297 yards rushing this season is the fourth-highest in section history, and his 58 touchdowns rank second in section history behind only former Tulare Union great Kazmeir Allen, who set a national record with 72 touchdowns in 2017. Allen went on to play at UCLA and is currently on the Washington Commanders practice squad.

Donelson averaged 10.9 yards per carry. He also caught 37 passes for 654 yards receiving and finished with 4,262 all-purpose yards. Donelson served as the team's punter, too, booting 21 punts for 757 yards with 11 landing inside the 20-yard line. He averaged 36 yards per punt. CVC finished the 2023 season with a 15-1 overall record and capped off its historical campaign winning 12 in a row.

What coaches and players said about Donelson during the season

"Bryson Donelson is amazing. He's dynamic. He's as good as any player in this Valley, and he does it at a high level and he does it over and over again," former CVC head coach Mason Hughes said. "He's just a workhorse but he's also like super fast and strong. A team player. There's a reason Fresno State is recruiting him because he's a 'Dog.' It's very fun to have him on the team.

“He’s the best player in the Valley. I’m sorry. I don’t know if there is a better one, and he’s so tough. That’s why he’s extra good because he’s so freaking tough.”

"It's really nice. I'm not going to lie," CVC senior offensive lineman Caleb Noeske said. "I couldn't imagine going up against him. ... Being able to block for him and get him all those yards, I don't need the glory. He can have all that. I do my job and let him get those yards."

"Sometimes, a hole opens and it's not the right hole but he hits it, he takes it and we all just kind of look at each other and smile and high-five and jog down and get ready for a field goal. It's awesome."

"It's like any play, when you hand it off, he can score on any play," CVC senior quarterback Brent Kroeze said. "It's really nice. It's almost like a weight is lifted off your shoulders, and just being able to give it to Bryson, give him some space and you won't see him again."

Bob Mathias Award Winner

The Visalia Times-Delta/Tulare Advance-Register has honored Tulare County's most outstanding high school football player with the Bob Mathias Award since 2009 (with exceptions to the 2018-19 seasons). Aside from winning the Olympic gold medal in the decathlon in 1948 and 1952, Mathias was also an outstanding football player. In 1947, he led Tulare High School to a perfect regular season.

He would later star at Stanford University, where he helped Stanford land a spot in the 1952 Rose Bowl. No. 7 Stanford defeated No. 6 USC 27-20. The difference in the game was Mathias returning NFL Hall of Famer Frank Gifford's kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown. He was the first person to compete in the Rose Bowl and the Olympics in the same year. Although he never played in the NFL, Mathias was selected in the 1953 NFL draft by the now Washington Commanders.

