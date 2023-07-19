Best player from each team on Chargers’ 2023 schedule

The Chargers look to make a deep run after being one-and-done in the playoffs.

The team is equipped with talent from top to bottom and they have the desired depth, but they will face stiff competition that will be looking to hold them back from having success.

Here is the best player from Los Angeles’ opponents in 2023 who could be the ultimate difference-maker.

Dolphins: WR Tyreek Hill

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

After being traded by the Chiefs, Hill still shined with his speed. In his first season with the Dolphins, Hill had a career-best 119 catches for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns.

Titans: RB Derrick Henry

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Despite playing behind an abysmal offensive line, Henry was still a force to be reckoned with at pounding the rock. He finished second in the league in rushing with 1,538 yards and also had 13 touchdowns. Henry is nearing 30, so it’ll be interesting to see if the aging impacts him going forward.

Vikings: WR Justin Jefferson

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

It only took three seasons for Jefferson to establish himself as the league’s best wideout. He led the NFL in catches (128) and yards (1,809), also leading in receptions of 20+ yards (28) in 2022.

Raiders: WR Davante Adams

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Advertisement

No Aaron Rodgers, no problem for Adams, who played his first season without him and still managed to produce at a high level. Adams recorded his second straight 1,500-yard season, a third consecutive season with 100+ receptions, and led the NFL in receiving touchdowns with 14.

Cowboys: EDGE Micah Parsons

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Initially drafted to be an off-ball linebacker, Parsons has turned into one of the league’s most premier pass-rushers. He has 26.5 sacks and 56 quarterback hits in his first two seasons.

Chiefs: QB Patrick Mahomes

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

A cheat code, Mahomes led the NFL in passing yards, passing touchdowns, yards per attempt, and yards per game while winning his second MVP and Super Bowl in 2022. Given that he is just 27 years old, Mahomes is only going to continue to add to his already impressive resume.

Bears: QB Justin Fields

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Advertisement

Even though he was in a bad offense, Fields still exemplified a special talent, specifically on the ground. He ran for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games last season. Fields will have some reinforcements in 2023, highlighted by a true No. 1 wide receiver in DJ Moore, who was shipped via trade by the Panthers.

Jets: CB Sauce Gardner

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Just because the Jets acquired quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn’t mean he is the best player on the team. In his rookie campaign, Gardner played a vital role in New York’s drastic improvement on defense. A ball magnet, Garnder finished the 2022 season with two interceptions and a league-high 20 passes defensed.

Lions: WR Amon Ra-St. Brown

Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK

Advertisement

You can make an argument for Penei Sewell, who has developed into a top-tier right tackle. But St. Browns edges him slightly. As quarterback Jared Goff’s favorite target, St. Brown racked up 106 receptions for 1,161 yards and six touchdowns last season. That connection should continue in 2023.

Packers: CB Jaire Alexander

Wm. Glasheen-USA TODAY Sports

Despite boasting a 5-foot-10 frame, Alexander is one of the top cover corners, with excellent ball skills and toughness. His five interceptions last season tied his career total through his first four years.

Ravens: QB Lamar Jackson

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Advertisement

Jackson hasn’t been talked about as much as other quarterbacks because he’s been sidelined for most of the last two seasons because of injury. Now with a new contract, offensive coordinator and weapons in Odell Beckham Jr. and rookie Zay Flowers, the hope is to get him back to being an electrifying player again, not just with his legs but his arm.

Patriots: EDGE Matt Judon

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There aren’t a lot of top-tier players on the Patriots, but Judon is a bright spot. A menace off the edge, Judon had a career-high 15.5 sacks last season. He has 28 total sacks in the past two seasons.

Broncos: CB Patrick Surtain II

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Advertisement

Surtain has quickly developed into one of the top cover corners. In 2022, he had 60 tackles to go with 10 passes defended (team-high), two interceptions and one forced fumble. Additionally, he is strong in run support.

Bills: QB Josh Allen

At 26 years old, Allen has established himself as a top-three signal-caller. Allen finished his fourth season with 4,283 passing yards, 35 touchdowns and 762 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground. He’s the only quarterback in NFL history to record three seasons with at least 35 passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire