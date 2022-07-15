Best player from each team on Chargers’ 2022 schedule

The Chargers look to make a deep run after coming short of the playoffs. The team is equipped with talent from top to bottom, but they will face stiff competition that will be looking to hold them back from having success.

Here is the best player from Los Angeles’ opponents in 2022 who could be the ultimate difference-maker.

Raiders: WR Davante Adams

AP Photo/John Locher

The Raiders made one of the most shocking moves of the offseason, trading for arguably the league’s best receiver. Since 2018, Adams has amassed 5,310 receiving yards, 432 catches and 47 receiving touchdowns, leading the NFL in all categories during that span.

Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Even in a season where he looked shaky at times, Mahomes threw 37 touchdown passes to 13 interceptions, while racking up 4,839 passing yards. Still only 26, Mahomes has a strong chance to go down as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

Jaguars: G Brandon Scherff

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Jaguars desperately needed offensive line help to keep Trevor Lawrence upright for the foreseeable future, and one of their biggest offseason moves to aid was the signing of Scherff. A Pro Bowler in each of the past three years, Scherff didn’t allow a sack last season with Washington. While injuries have hindered him, he is one of the best guards in the league when healthy.

Texans: OT Laremy Tunsil

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

With the offense in the hands of quarterback Davis Mills for the foreseeable future, how his protection holds up will depict how he plays, and the critical piece to that is Tunsil. Tunsil earned back-to-back Pro Bowls before missing most of 2021 due to a thumb injury. When healthy, he’s one of the best pass protectors in the NFL

Browns: EDGE Myles Garrett

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft is playing at a Hall of Fame caliber level. Through five professional seasons, Garrett has two first-team All-Pro and three Pro Bowl selections on his resume. In 68 regular-season games, he has posted 58.5 sacks, including a career-high 16 in 2021.

Broncos: QB Russell Wilson

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Broncos have always had a talented defense, but getting over the hump was caused by not having a competent quarterback for years. So insert Wilson, who was signed this offseason. While last year was a down year due to a thumb injury, the large sample size from his career speaks for itself. In each of his ten seasons with the Seahawks, Wilson posted at least 20 touchdown passes and guided them to at least 10-win games eight times.

Seahawks: WR D.K. Metcalf

The quarterback situation in Seattle could be a bit unsteady now that the Russell Wilson era is over. But whether it’s Drew Lock or Geno Smith under center, Metcalf is no stranger to dealing with erratic quarterback play, as he still managed to produce while Wilson missed some time last season, even through a foot injury. Metcalf posted 12 touchdowns on 75 catches, along with 967 yards.

Falcons: CB A.J. Terrell

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons’ defense ranked near the bottom of the league in 2021, but Terrell was far from one of the culprits. Terrell gave up one of the lowest completion percentages (41.1%, per NFL Next Gen Stats), allowing 30 receptions on 73 targets for 297 yards and three touchdowns. Further, his 0.6 yards allowed per snap were the lowest in the NFL among outside corners with at least 300 coverage snaps last season.

49ers: OT Trent Williams

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Williams is coming off his second-straight standout season for the 49ers. Williams earned a 98.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, the highest given to any player in a season ever. In addition, he also received his first career first-team All-Pro selection and was named to the Pro Bowl for the ninth time.

Cardinals: WR DeAndre Hopkins

Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

When the Chargers play the Cardinals, Arizona will have their top receiver back after facing a six-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. Even after missing eight games due to knee and hamstring injuries in 2021, Hopkins still finished with 42 catches for 572 yards and eight scores. Hopkins has six seasons with over 1,100 yards receiving while having at least 100 catches four times in his nine-year career.

Dolphins: WR Tyreek Hill

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins were aggressive in finding the pieces for the new head coach Mike McDaniel’s system. Arguably the biggest home run was acquiring the speedy Hill. Hill, who has been selected to the Pro Bowl in all six seasons of his NFL career, had a career-best and franchise-record 111 receptions for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns for the Chiefs last season.

Titans: RB Derrick Henry

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

A large part of the Titans’ success is due to the bulk of the load being carried by Henry. Henry rushed for 937 yards and ten touchdowns last season in eight regular-season appearances. Unfortunately, a season-ending foot injury robbed him of an opportunity to become the first running back in NFL history to rush for 2,000-plus yards in back-to-back campaigns.

Colts: RB Jonathan Taylor

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

After facing Henry, the Chargers will be tasked with going up against the next best running back in the NFL. Last season, Taylor led the NFL in rushing yards (1,811) and rushing touchdowns (18). And his 2,171 total yards were the fourth-most by a running back over the past ten years.

Rams: DT Aaron Donald

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Whether you try double or triple-teaming him, Donald is still going to end up in the backfield somehow. A lock to be enshrined in Canton, OH, Donald’s resume includes three Defensive Player of the Year awards, a Defensive Rookie of the Year Award, eight Pro Bowl selections, and seven All-Pro nods.

