Best player the Oklahoma Sooners will face each week during the 2022 season

Looking at ESPN’s matchup predictor for the 2022 season, the Oklahoma Sooners are the projected favorite in all but one game; the Red River Showdown. Though there’s been a lot of turnover in Norman, the talent level is still quite high. That doesn’t mean there won’t be challenges, like week three on the road in Lincoln, or the Red River Showdown, but the Sooners will once again be one of the teams in contention for the Big 12 title.

Along the road to return to Arlington for the Big 12 championship game, the Sooners will have to contend with some talented individuals in the conference. Most teams won’t have the depth of talent that the Sooners have, but they have talented individuals that can make life difficult Oklahoma each week.

With the season opener against the UTEP Miners 30 days away, let’s take a look at the best player the Sooners will face each week during the 2022 college football season.

Week 1: Praise Amaewhule, EDGE , UTEP Miners

UTEP’s Praise Amaewhule celebrates at a college football game against LA Tech at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. GABY VELASQUEZ/ EL PASO TIMES / USA TODAY NETWORK

Each season Praise Amaewhule has had better and better production for the UTEP Miners. He’s got back-to-back seasons of 5.5 sacks and in 2021 had 12 tackles for loss, earning first team All-Conference USA honors. According to Pro Football Focus, he was sixth in the conference in pressures.

Week 2: Dante Cepha, WR, Kent State Golden Flashes

Sep 4, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Kent State Golden Flashes wide receiver Dante Cephas (14) receives the pass from Kent State Golden Flashes quarterback Dustin Crum (not shown) during the second quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The MAC has no shortage of offensive talents, but one of their best was wide receiver Dante Cephas who recorded 82 catches for 1,240 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021, earning All-Conference first team honors. He recorded seven 100-yard receiving days, including an explosive performance against Buffalo, where he had 13 receptions for 186 yards and three touchdowns.

Though Kent State will be outmatched against the Sooners in week two, Cephas has the talent to make some plays on the Oklahoma defense.

Week 3: Ochaun Mathis, EDGE, Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Luke Reimer (28) celebrates after causing Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Jeremy Ruckert (88) to fumble during Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on November 6, 2021. Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Leading a Nebraska Cornhuskers unit that was a big reason the team was in so many games despite their 3-8 record in 2021 was linebacker Luke Reimer. After starting his career as a walk-on, Reimer led the Cornhuskers in tackles, had an interception, and had six passes defended. According to Pro Football Focus, he finished 2021 with 42 stops on the season, good for eighth in the Big Ten among linebackers.

Week 4: Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State Wildcats

Jan 4, 2022; Houston, TX, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn (22) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the LSU Tigers during the 2022 Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

After just two seasons at Kansas State, it’s safe to say, we’re all familiar with Deuce Vaughn at this point. After totaling 1,000 total yards and nine touchdowns as a freshman, Vaughn took it to another level in 2021, rushing for 1,404 yards and 18 touchdowns. He added 49 receptions for 468 yards and four touchdowns in an electric sophomore season.

He’s a threat to score every time he touches the football and his ability to be a weapon in both the run and pass game makes him incredibly difficult to slow down.

The Sooners did a nice job against him in the running game in 2021, limiting Vaughn to 51 yards on 15 carries, but the Wildcats’ running back hurt the Sooners through the air with 10 receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown.

Week 5: Quentin Johnston, WR , TCU Horned Frogs

Nov 6, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) runs with the ball past Baylor Bears cornerback Kalon Barnes (12) during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma Sooners got a taste of what TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston was fully capable of. He had seven receptions for 185 yards and three touchdowns in the Sooners’ 52-31 win over the Horned Frogs to put himself on the map. A few weeks later, he followed that up with five catches for 142 yards and a touchdown in TCU’s upset win over Baylor.

He’s one of the best players in the conference, let alone at the wide receiver position and if the Horned Frogs can find some consistency at quarterback, Johnston could be considered one of the best wide receivers in the country by the end of the year.

Week 6: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas Longhorns

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A strong case could be made for wide receiver Xavier Worthy who lit up the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Showdown last year, but Bijan Robinson has been one of the best running backs in the country for the last couple of seasons. While Worthy is a fantastic player, every team that faces the Longhorns will be looking to take away Robinson and the running game.

Against the Sooners in 2021, Robinson ran for 137 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. Coming off of a 1,100-yard season, the expectations remain high for Robinson.

Week 7: Kenny Logan, S, Kansas Jayhawks

Jalil Farooq #14 of the Oklahoma Sooners is tackled by Kenny Logan Jr. #1 of the Kansas Jayhawks in the third quarter at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Oct. 23, 2021 in Lawrence, Kansas. Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

The Kansas Jayhawks were one of the surprises of 2021 in Lance Leipold’s first season as head coach. One of the standouts for the Jayhawks last season was safety Kenny Logan.

Logan led all Big 12 defensive backs with 89 tackles. His ability to clean up the back end was huge for preventing big plays against the Jayhawks’ defense.

Against the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns, Logan allowed two combined receptions for seven yards on three targets. In four games against Oklahoma, Texas, TCU, and West Virginia, he recorded 54 tackles and three tackles for loss.

Week 9: Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State Cyclones

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa State was supposed to contend for the Big 12 title in 2021, but fell short of expectations. The Cyclones lost a lot of talent from that team including Brock Purdy, Charlie Kolar, Mike Rose, and Breece Hall. One of the most important returning starters heading into 2022 is Will McDonald.

While a case can be made for Xavier Hutchinson, it’s hard to argue against McDonald, who’s had back-to-back double-digit sack seasons the last two years.

Over the last three seasons, he’s recorded 32 tackles for loss and 28 sacks for the Cyclones. According to Pro Football Focus, McDonald was third in the Big 12 in total pressures in 2021. Expect another strong seasons for the Cyclones’ edge rusher.

Week 10: Siaki Ika, DT , Baylor Bears

Nov 27, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders offensive lineman Weston Wright (70) attempts to block Baylor Bears defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Nose tackles don’t often get a lot of pub, generally because of their position. Their impact on a football game isn’t always reflected on the stat sheet. And that could be said for Siaki Ika, the Baylor Bears nose tackle.

The Baylor Bears had one of the best defenses in college football in 2021 and Ika was a big reason for that. His presence on the interior made it incredibly difficult for teams to run against. And even if he only had 3.5 sacks on the season, that doesn’t fully reflect his ability to collapse a pocket for those around him.

In the Big 12 championship game, Ika recorded four total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks to help the Bears limit Oklahoma State’s offense to just 16 points. Ika tied with Akheem Mesidor (now at Miami) for 12th in the Big 12 in total pressures.

Week 11: Dante Stills, DT, West Virginia Mountaineers

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Keeping with the defensive tackle trend, the West Virginia Mountaineers have one of the best interior defensive linemen in the country in Dante Stills. In 2021, Stills recorded 15 tackles for loss and seven sacks for a Mountaineers defense that was pretty good.

They held the Sooners to 16 points in Norman and got to Spencer Rattler for a sack. He and the Mountaineers held the Sooners to just 57 yards rushing on 28 attempts.

Week 12: Spencer Sanders, QB, Oklahoma State Cowboys

Nov 27, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker DaShaun White (23) tackles Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) as Oklahoma safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (32) closes in during the second quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Spencer Sanders might not be the best quarterback in the Big 12, but he’s done some good things in his time in Stillwater. Against the Sooners in Bedlam last season, Sanders was a big reason Oklahoma State could pull off the upset win.

He’s a roller coaster ride but provides some great moments. His interceptions against Baylor put the Cowboys in a hole in the Big 12 championship game, but his experience and poise helped Oklahoma State claw back into the game, and they came within inches of pulling off the comeback win.

If he can consistently put together performances as he had against Oklahoma and Notre Dame, then he’ll keep Oklahoma State in contention. If he’s unable to take care of the football, then it will be another roller coaster ride of a season reliant upon the Cowboys’ defense to keep them in Big 12 contention.

Week 13: Tyree Wilson, DL, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive lineman Tyree Wilson falls forward, grasping the ankles of Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Continuing with the theme of defensive linemen, we come to Tyree Wilson. Wilson recorded seven sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss off the edge for the Red Raiders in 2021. He had a sack against the Sooners. Wilson closed out the season strong against Mississippi State with four tackles and two sacks in the Red Raiders win. Wilson was tied for eighth in total pressure according to Pro Football Focus.

