Best player? Most valuable? Assigning 2024 Michigan football class superlatives

National signing day has come and passed without any major surprises. Of course, Michigan landed a commitment from four-star pass rusher Lugard Edokpayi to juice up the class, but that came as no shock with crystal balls trickling in over the past two weeks.

Michigan signed 27 recruits for a 247Sports Composite total class score of 261.14 making them the 15th highest-rated class in the country and fourth in the new look Big Ten. The Wolverines inked zero five-stars, 18 four-stars and nine three-stars in total. Michigan signed 12 offensive players and 15 defensive players.

Take a look at some class superlatives from the 2024 Michigan signing class!

Most talented: Jordan Marshall, RB

Photo: Isaiah Hole

This is an easy award. Marshall won Mr. Football in Ohio and signed his LOI, cementing Michigan’s monster win over Ohio State on the trail.

Marshall is the sixth-rated back nationally and the 83rd player overall but has a strong case to be bumped inside the top 50. He can do it all and has a legitimate chance to go down as one of the best running backs in Michigan history. The Wolverines need to replace Blake Corum and Marshall is the perfect candidate to do so… even if their styles are slightly different.

Most Important: Jadyn Davis, QB

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Of course, this award goes to a quarterback. I’m almost upset at myself for getting lazy but there’s really no other player this could go to.

Davis is one of the top-ranked passers this cycle and looks to be stepping into the shoes as Michigan’s quarterback of the future once McCarthy has moved on. Davis is the perfect guy to control Michigan’s offense with his accuracy, poise, and ability to work the ball in the short and intermediate areas of the field. If Davis can take the next step and add some touch and power to his deep ball, Michigan might have another elite quarterback on their hands.

If he ‘hits’, Michigan will compete for Big Ten titles for the next three or so years but if not, Michigan will have to jump in the portal for a viable starting quarterback. In short, his success means everything for 2025 and 2026.

Most potential: Devon Baxter, EDGE

Highest floor: Jacob Oden, S

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Oden is one of the players in this class with an easy player comp – Rod Moore. Both DBs are intellectually sound students of the game who rely on technique and film study more than athleticism. When playing a cerebral position like safety, that’s exactly the kind of player you want.

Some prefer Oden in the slot but personally, I like him as a center fielder. He has great footwork, terrific hips, and lives in the film room. His ability to move fluidly while changing direction is intensely valuable when playing in space. Look for Oden to create turnovers and do a great job leading Michigan’s pass defense in the coming years.

Of course, it’s really the dealer’s choice when it comes to Oden’s best spot. Michigan will likely have him rotate between slot and safety, but he can do both with ease.

Quickest path to playing time: Jordan Marshall, RB

Most underrated: Deyvid Palepale, IDL

First off the bus: Ben Roebuck, OL

Photo: Isaiah Hole

The real Big Ben now resides in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Roebuck is one of the big ‘ol boys brought up from Ohio to keep pounding the Buckeyes into submission once a year. Standing at 6-foot-7 and weighing 320 pounds, Roebuck is a giant. The mulleted maniac is a bruiser who loves to squish defenders and dish out punishment. There will be some physical re-shaping and technical refinement once he gets to college, but Roebuck can be a walking meatgrinder when it’s all said and done.

Favorite commit: Jo'Ziah Edmond, CB

Best offensive position group: Tackle

Photo: Isaiah Hole

The offensive line prowess continues! Michigan linked three tackles this cycle, each with the chance to be a multi-year starter.

First up is the highest grade according to the 247Sports Consensus – Andrew Sprague. Sprague is 6-foot-8 and weighs just under 300lbs. The towering blocker is a terrific athlete who plays basketball as well as both ways on the football field. His mobility is terrifying considering his size and his wingspan allows him to swallow pass rushers whole. Sprague is the type of tackle who keeps your QB spotless while mauling defenders in the run game. Just a complete player. Michigan should be able to get him to about 320 lbs playing weight and develop him into a first-round pick.

Next is Blake Frazier. Frazier is a 6-foot-5, 260lb prospect who is lean, mean and athletic. He packs a punch and moves extraordinarily well for a high school offensive lineman. Frazier can probably play guard or tackle early in his career, but can certainly be a great tackle once he gets up to around 310lbs. Frazier has a nasty streak and loves to block through the whistle at the expense of defensive linemen. Frazier has great versatility and should be one of Michigan’s best five offensive linemen relatively soon in his career.

Finally, there is Ben Roebuck. As mentioned earlier, Roebuck is already about 320 lbs so there will certainly be some work done to lose and re-add that weight. Roebuck is the biggest project out of the three and might not see reps until later in his career, but he will be worth the weight. Like Sprague, Roebuck is a monster and can be turned into a weapon of war if harnessed correctly.

Best defensive position group: Edge defender

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Squishing the QB is fun! The good news for Michigan fans is that the Wolverines stocked up on pass rushers once again this cycle.

Lugard Edokpayi is the newest commit and also the highest-ranked. His lanky yet twitchy 6-foot-6 frame allows him to battle at even odds against taller offensive linemen while still maintaining the ability to torch them around the edge. With some fine-tuning and weight room work, Edokpayi can become a high draft pick and rack up gaudy sack numbers at Michigan.

Across from him will be another spider-like player in Devon Baxter. Like Edokpayi, Baxter’s rare combination of size, speed, and length allows him to beat offensive linemen in pretty much every way imaginable. There should be a lot of violent collisions involving these two and an unfortunate quarterback… oh well, should have played for Michigan!

Dominic Nichols has the highest floor of the group. He is already 6-foot-5 and over 250 lbs and will step right into the Mike Morris role. He’s got long arms, good power, and is more of an edge-setting run stopper than a pass rusher. He might see the field earlier than either of the previous two players but lacks the pass-rush upside that constitutes an elite player.

Michigan is also taking a couple of defensive athletes Mason Curtis and Jaden Smith. Curtis will likely end up elsewhere, but there’s a good shot that Smith comes in to be the speedy pass rusher who out-gasses blockers en route to the quarterback. Smith has already run a sub-4.5 40-yard dash and could end up being a scary weapon for Michigan. There’s no promise he doesn’t end up as a safety or linebacker, but Smith is one to watch as a potential QB hunter down the line.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire